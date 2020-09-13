‘There’s support out there’: Walk brings people together

Residents at the annual Out of the Shadows walk on September 13, 2020. Picture: Craig Bartley.

THE ANNUAL Out of the Shadows walk is an event organisers don’t want to see too many people attend but for the people that do, it’s a very supportive morning.

Hosted by the Gladstone Suicide Bereavement Support Group and Ride4Lives Australia Inc Gladstone had it’s third annual walk as part of suicide prevention week.

Out of the Shadows walk on September 13, 2020. Picture: Craig Bartley

The Out of the Shadows walk is to raise awareness and remember those lost to suicide.

Gladstone Suicide Bereavement Support Group founder Tracey Rosenthal said the early morning walk was very serene but emotional.

“It’s something people come along and don’t realise how many people are affected,” Ms Rosenthal said.

“It shows people who have been affected there are others going through the same journey and same battles and the same grief.”

Residents leave messages on the pavements. Picture: Craig Bartley

The walk itself represents a metaphor of “walking out of the darkness and into the light” to represent hope for those mourning a loss to suicide.

Ms Rosenthal said she hoped it was something the two organisations would continue to do for many years to come.

As someone who has lived through the experience she said understood how isolating and alone people can feel.

Picture: Craig Bartley

“By doing something like this it shows there are others out there going through the same grief, you become a bit of a family in a way,” she said.

“There’s always support out there.”

The Gladstone Suicide Bereavement Support Group is an informal support group for family/friends affected by the loss of a loved one through suicide. They meet second the Monday of each month from 6.30pm-8pm at the Gladstone Women’s Health Centre.

Get in touch via Facebook or email sosgladstone@outlook.com.au

For help contact:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636 or beyondblue.org.au

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800 or kidshelpline.com.au

Headspace: 1800 650 890 or headspace.org.au

