There’s nothing slow about this Blue Elephant

Mark Hodge competing in Round 2 of Stadium Short Course Championship at Benaraby Motorsports Complex.

Mark Hodge competing in Round 2 of Stadium Short Course Championship at Benaraby Motorsports Complex.

MOTORSPORT: A schoolteacher by day and off-road warrior on weekends, Tannum’s Mark Hodge is determined to leave nothing in the tank tomorrow.

Hodge will be one of 19 drivers competing in the third and final round of the Stadium Short Course Championship at Benaraby Motorsport Complex.

Currently sitting second in the Performance 4WD category, it’s been a whirlwind past 12 months for Hodge, who only took up the sport last year.

While the first season of the SSCC was a big learning curve, he feels he’s turned a corner in 2019.

“I’m getting closer to knowing what my limits are, understanding how the car performs and how hard I can push it,” Hodge said.

However knowing those limits takes trial and error.

“There’s a video on my Facebook and Instagram pages where I got it onto two wheels and ended up taking out a fence and dragging it halfway around the course before they stopped me,” Hodge said.

“My wife (Fiona) took a video of it … she understands how secure and safe it is with the roll cage.”

The Hodges have three boys — aged 15, 13 and 12 — who are slowly developing an interest in their father’s off-road adventures.

“One of them really helps a lot and goes out to do marshalling and wants to help on the car.

“I tried to get them involved but often they are too busy playing video games.”

Hodge is no stranger to video games himself with his car — a 1993 Nissan Patrol — named Blue Elephant.

“When I used to play games online my (username) was Blue Elephant … I was playing World of Tanks maybe about five years ago,” he said.

Blue Elephant is car #18 which has been modified for off-road use.

“All you have to do is put in a roll cage, window nets and a race seat with harness and then its ready,” Hodge said.

Gates open from 10am tomorrow, with action running through until about 7.30/8pm followed by musical entertainment until late.

Entry is $15 for over 15s and free for under 15s. Free camping is available.

Keep up to date via the SSC Stadium Short Course Championship or Blue Elephant Racing Facebook pages.