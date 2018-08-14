There's no turning back now at the Junction Cafe

SMART CHOICE: New owner of the Junction Cafe at Tannum Sands, Melissa Smart.

THE Junction Cafe at Tannum Sands has always been a fun and friendly place to catch up over a coffee or meal and new owner Melissa Smart says she only needs to make a few tweaks to keep that legacy going.

"The previous owner, Cindy Watts did a really great job here," Ms Smart said.

"I was with her when she first opened and I've really enjoyed the experience."

Ms Smart and her family moved to Tannum Sands in 2014 and she had been working at the cafe for 18 months when it came up for sale.

"We love living here so my husband Matthew and I decided to buy the shop," she said.

"We've kept Cindy's menu, but added a few new things to it.

"We're also stocking some different milks for customers who have special dietary requirements.

"The Junction's regulars like the changes and we've got a lot of new faces coming in now too.

"In the coming years we'll include winter and summer menus as well."

Ms Smart said there was another small change coming to enhance the casual atmosphere of the cafe.

"We'll be putting a couch in the cafe soon for people who like to relax with their coffee," she said.

She plans to expand into other markets as well.

"We want to move more into the family market, which is why we have a kids' menu now."

"We'd also like to do more functions after hours for private parties like family gatherings, weddings and anniversaries," Mrs Smart said.

"A place where people can be on their own and we can cater for them."

Speaking of catering there is scope in the area to move in that direction too.

"There's not many places here that cater to businesses and schools for lunches and afternoon teas," she said.

Ms Smart brings a wealth of experience to the cafe.

"I'm a qualified chef with over 25 years experience," she said.

"And I also owned a cafe in my old hometown of Warnambool for four years.

"But this is our forever home now, we've fallen in love with the sunshine, weather and lifestyle in Tannum.

"It's a great place, our kids are involved in sports; we've made a lot of friends here.

"We're so lucky."