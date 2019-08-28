'There's no reason to rush to your own death': road police

GLADSTONE drivers are not the worst but there's room for improvement, according to police.

Calliope Road Policing Unit officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Shaune English said speeding and distractions were causing the biggest problems on Gladstone roads.

This week is Road Safety Week, which aims to bring drivers' focus back onto safety.

"I think you can never say people are on their best behaviour when it comes to road safety,” Sen-Sgt English said.

"Unfortunately we had an incident on (Sunday) night where we had a person killed, which is a really bad way to start the week.

"We're not the worst but we're not the best.”

The road toll this year is at 135 for the state, 35 in the Central region, which includes Gladstone.

In the past year there have been 671 traffic-related offences in Gladstone, up 50 offences from last year.

"Speeding is probably the biggest thing at the moment,” Sen-Sgt English said.

"We've seen speeds upwards of 60-80km/h over the speed limit, not as many as we used to see but we still do see them.

"Speed limits are set for safety, if people are doing a considerable amount over it, it is a concern.”

He said distractions were also a big issue.

"The other issue is not so much the mobile phones now but all the other ways people are connected while they're driving,” Sen-Sgt English said.

"We've got smart watches, we've got phones, we've got the car information systems - all of that goes towards driver distraction, which is one of the fatal five. It's the one that's really growing and becoming a bigger problem for us.”

He said each of the fatal five - speeding, distractions, seatbelts, fatigue, and drink and drug-driving - accounted for about 20per cent of all fatalities. He said nearly all crashes were preventable.

"The reason we call them crashes is because they're not an accident,” Sen-Sgt English said.

"An accident implies it was something no one had any control over. There's very few crashes that I've seen where something wasn't done wrong by somebody that caused the crash.”

His advice was to slow down and be alert while driving.

"The difference between going 100km/h and 120km/h is measured in minutes. It's not a big time,” he said.

"Have patience, take your time. There's no reason to rush to your own death.”