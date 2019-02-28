There's much to like with new mentors at the Tannum Seagulls

WE GOT A JOB TO DO: From left is Blair Potts, Axel Maeyke, Christopher 'Butch' Bryson and Steve Gehrmann are the coaches for 2019.

RUGBY LEAGUE: He calls the Tannum Seagulls his 'life club'.

Christopher 'Butch' Bryson has played for the Seagulls since he was four, save for a couple years at Yeppoon Seagulls and Gladstone Brothers.

Tomorrow, the new Tannum Seagals' women's coach will take on the next phase as life as a Seagull when his charges take on Rockhampton Brothers in a trial match.

Seagals won the now-defunct Rockhampton extended women's competition last year.

"There's no expectations to go back-to-back, but I expect the girls to put in effort and be competitive,” Bryson said.

"If they do that, then the team will get better.” Bryson said the team has a mix of old and new and will be led by experienced hands and Queensland representative players Vassa Hunter Jr and Krystal Sulter.

Steve Gehrmann has replaced Craig Karakyriacos (Townsville) as the club's A-grade men's coach and has been impressed with the attitude and approach by the players during pre-season.

The former junior coach of 10 years has a team-first mantra. "I like my players to utilise and play what's in front of them and everyone has a job to do,” he said.

Gehrmann has played all of his footy in Mt Isa for Wanderers.

"There's a good vibe around the place and I'm loyal to my players,” he said.

Blair Potts and Axel Maeyke will co-coach the reserves team. "We are expecting big things and we did make it to the local grand final last year, but match fitness let us down,” Potts said.

The team will be a mixture of returning players and those still eligible for the U17 grade. Potts said the numbers have been strong at training.

"Numbers have been about 30-odd, but there are about five to 10 different players each week,” he said. He expects juniors such as Ferguson Comrie, Jake Gehrmann and Campbell Smith to get runs at senior level this season.

SEAGULL SATURDAY

Trial games - March 2 @ Dennis Park

Juniors

U6-U12: games from 2.30-5.30pm

Women: Tannum Seagals v Calliope/Valleys combined @ 4pm

D2M: Tannum Seagulls v Gladstone Wallabys @ 5.30pm

D1M: Tannum Seagulls v Gladstone Wallabys @ 7.30pm

Seagulls vs Roosters trial day

Under 6 - under 12

Field 1 - 2:30pm

Under 6

A- Tannum Red v Calliope Red

B- Tannum Green v Calliope Blue

C- Tannum White v Calliope White

Field 2 - 2:30 pm

Under 7 round robin

A- Tannum Red v Calliope Red

B- Tannum Green v Calliope Blue

Calliope White first break

Field 1 - 3:15pm

Under 8

A- Tannum Red v Calliope Blue

B- Tannum Green v Calliope Red

Field 2 - 3:30pm

Under 9

A- Tannum Green v Calliope Blue

B - Tannum Red v Calliope Red

Field 1 - 4pm

Under 10

Tannum Red v Calliope Blue

Field 2 - 4:20pm

Under 11 round robin

Tannum V Calliope Red v Calliope Blue

Field 1 - 4:40pm

Under 10

Tannum Green v Calliope Red

Field 1 - 5:30pm

Under 12

Tannum v Calliope