Gladstone Rugby League Division one clash between Calliope Roosters and Gladstone Wallabys at Marley Brown Oval on 13 April 2019. PICTURED: Henry Kennedy
Rugby League

There's just five minor round games left in the local league

NICK KOSSATCH
by
23rd Jul 2019 4:22 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: In the Gladstone and District Rugby League competition, a couple of teams have made statements in the past two weeks.

In the round completed on the weekend, Gladstone Wallabys flexed their muscles with a 50-4 win against Calliope Roosters.

Third-placed Wallabys will now eye off at a chance to claim a big scalp in ladder leaders Gladstone Brothers on August 4 at Albion Park and Gladstone Valleys (second) meet Roosters a day earlier.

The massive win by the Wallabys was the perfect response to their shock 42-34 loss to Tannum Seagulls on July 7.

Wallabys had a field day as the ever-green Jason Batchelor helped himself to a hat-trick of tries while his Wallabys' team-mate Rodney Raroa slid through for a brace.

With the top three of Brothers, Valleys and Wallabys all assured of finals action - the race is on for the coveted first place and automatic grand final spot.

Brothers, which had the bye on the weekend and with a 10-2 win-loss record, can further separate itself with a win on August 4 against Wallabys (7-5).

In that same round, Valleys should take care of the struggling Roosters and remain in the hunt for top billing.

Gladstone Valleys did just enough with a 38-24 win against the Seagulls last Saturday.

Valleys had six try scorers which included Thomas Little's double.

Meanwhile it will be a top-two battle between Bundaberg Past Brothers and Tannum Seagals in the Bundeberg-Gladstone Intercity Women's competition.

The teams will also play off for the Toyota Cup and that game will be at Bundaberg's Salter Oval at 1.30pm on Saturday.

A preview of that game will be in The Observer later in the week.

THE RUN HOME

Aug 3: Valleys v Calliope; Aug 4: Wallabys v Brothers

Aug 9: Brothers v Calliope; Aug 10: Wallabys v Tannum

Aug 16: Valleys v Brothers; Aug 17: Calliope v Tannum

Aug 24: Valleys v Tannum; Aug 25: Wallabys v Calliope

Aug 31: Brothers v Tannum; Valleys v Wallabys

