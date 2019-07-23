There's just five minor round games left in the local league

Gladstone Rugby League Division one clash between Calliope Roosters and Gladstone Wallabys at Marley Brown Oval on 13 April 2019. PICTURED: Henry Kennedy

RUGBY LEAGUE: In the Gladstone and District Rugby League competition, a couple of teams have made statements in the past two weeks.

In the round completed on the weekend, Gladstone Wallabys flexed their muscles with a 50-4 win against Calliope Roosters.

Third-placed Wallabys will now eye off at a chance to claim a big scalp in ladder leaders Gladstone Brothers on August 4 at Albion Park and Gladstone Valleys (second) meet Roosters a day earlier.

The massive win by the Wallabys was the perfect response to their shock 42-34 loss to Tannum Seagulls on July 7.

Wallabys had a field day as the ever-green Jason Batchelor helped himself to a hat-trick of tries while his Wallabys' team-mate Rodney Raroa slid through for a brace.

With the top three of Brothers, Valleys and Wallabys all assured of finals action - the race is on for the coveted first place and automatic grand final spot.

Brothers, which had the bye on the weekend and with a 10-2 win-loss record, can further separate itself with a win on August 4 against Wallabys (7-5).

In that same round, Valleys should take care of the struggling Roosters and remain in the hunt for top billing.

Gladstone Valleys did just enough with a 38-24 win against the Seagulls last Saturday.

Valleys had six try scorers which included Thomas Little's double.

Meanwhile it will be a top-two battle between Bundaberg Past Brothers and Tannum Seagals in the Bundeberg-Gladstone Intercity Women's competition.

The teams will also play off for the Toyota Cup and that game will be at Bundaberg's Salter Oval at 1.30pm on Saturday.

A preview of that game will be in The Observer later in the week.

THE RUN HOME

Aug 3: Valleys v Calliope; Aug 4: Wallabys v Brothers

Aug 9: Brothers v Calliope; Aug 10: Wallabys v Tannum

Aug 16: Valleys v Brothers; Aug 17: Calliope v Tannum

Aug 24: Valleys v Tannum; Aug 25: Wallabys v Calliope

Aug 31: Brothers v Tannum; Valleys v Wallabys