'STUPIDITY': Resident's outraged at long-time hoon spot

A Nagoorin resident posted a video she recorded on social media this week when her neighbourhood's peace and quiet was ripped to shreds by nearby hoons.

HOONS, watch your backs, because residents have had enough.

As a mother of three young children, Melissa King's biggest mission is keeping her kids safe. But the already-tough job is becoming even more impossible with each hoon's visit to the corner of Norton Rd and Dawes St.

"I've reported it once before but I didn't have the video footage to go with it," Mrs King said.

"I was quite please with myself that I got the video and recorded their number plates this time."

She told The Observer it was not something she could continue to accept, pointing out her home was only meters away from the the reckless drivers.

In her years living in the area, the mum of three has seen a number of near-misses.

"They come down for a swim at the local swimming hole down the road, in the Boyne Valley ... and they're here just all the time," Mrs King said.

"It's so hot so the hole really promotes our area and economy."

But the dangerous antics the drivers bring with them is having an affect on the promotion of the local spot.

"They're trying to promote it to families and enjoy the scenes and stop at the local shop, but these hoons, 90 per cent of whom are P-Platers, are just constant," she said.

The area for the all-too-frequent traffic offences is directly opposite Nagoorin State School.

And Mrs King said she felt increasingly uncomfortable with the risk to her children's safety.

"They have to walk along the road because there's no side walk. They could walk in the grass but with it being so hot I'm worried about snakes," she said.

"Hoons actually pull in from the bitumen road and carry on to the dirt road. So the school driveway is basically where they carry on there ... in front of the school."

With clear burnout marks along the dirt road, photos of hoons' registrations and footage of them in the act, Mrs King is certain the illegal activity will finally be punished.

She said what she was doing was the only thing that would deter them, but she knew other peoples would just take their place.

"There's a lot of kids in this area, there's a skate park around the corner and I even walk that way with the dogs," she said.

"And all it takes is one person to lose control and off they'll go.

"There's a time and a place for stupidity and it's not here and not now."

After reporting the latest incident to Policelink, Mrs King was told that officers would meet with her to pick up the evidence.

According to Senior Sergeant Shaune English of the Calliope Road Policing Unit, hoons can face serious consequences, with first offenders losing their vehicles for 90 days.

"Next time they're caught, if it's within five years of the first offence, the car is forfeited," he said.

"And that's on the positive side. The worse side is if you end up hurting or killing someone. And I've seen just as many of those unfortunately."