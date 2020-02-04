There’s a new Jenny on the block

With parents like hers, it's little wonder that Emme Maribel Muñiz knows how to turn on a show.

After all, the 11 year old who wowed the world with her halftime performance at the Super Bowl in Miami is daughter of none other than Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband singer Marc Anthony.

Emme Maribel Muñiz, daughter of Jennifer Lopez, performs during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Picture: Getty

Emme stole the show with her rendition of Let's Get Loud, backed by fellow star Shakira on drums.

In the main break, Shakira and JLo performed a medley of their hits, along with the Spanish-language classics that fuelled their decades-long careers.

Emme and JLo – the ultimate mother-daughter show. Picture: Getty

Emme - who has a twin brother, Maximilian David Muñiz - appeared with a chorus of kids, singing the Gloria Estefan-penned hit that turbocharged Lopez's career.

And while Lopez was very clearly passing the song right along to her daughter for her national debut, Emme has been following her mother's footsteps even before her big night. Last year, the prodigy went viral with her version of If I Ain't Got You.

At halftime, Lopez joined her daughter and went on to sing Bruce Springsteen's Born in the USA while draped in a Puerto Rican flag made of feathers. The 50-year-old singer and pole-dancing Hustlers star was born in New York to parents from Puerto Rico.

Sources told the New York Post that Emme's performance would serve "as the symbol of the American dream."

Shakira, 43, and Lopez were also joined on the halftime stage by Colombian star J Balvin and Puerto Rican hit maker Bad Bunny at the 2020 Super Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The performance also served as a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, with a cross on the field lit up in the Los Angeles Lakers' colours, purple and gold. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died a week ago in a helicopter crash, creating ripples across the sports and entertainment worlds. Just before the performance, Bad Bunny released an emotional tribute to Bryant, 6 Rings.

In a press conference before the game, Shakira and JLo said they wanted to dedicate their performance to Bryant, and at the same time, lift up all Latinas watching their performance.

"When I think of my daughter, when I think of all the little girls in the world, to be able to … see that two Latinas [are] doing this in this country at this time, it's just very empowering for us," said Lopez. Shakira is Colombian.

The star-studded night began with an emotional national anthem from Demi Lovato, whose appearance capped off a victorious return to the stage after her 2018 overdose. Lovato, 27, also performed at last week's 2020 Grammy Awards, where she sang her latest single, Anyone, through tears.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter to win the game.