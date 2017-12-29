There'll be no fogging for mosquitoes this time round

FAVOURITE SPOT: Mosquitoes are attracted to the low land between Boyne Island and Gladstone and to areas towards The Narrows.

THERE'S more than a few itchy people in town this holiday period, with anecdotal evidence suggesting the mosquito population has boomed.

Amid calls from residents for Gladstone Regional Council to take action, Mayor Matt Burnett said council hadn't planned to carry out mosquito fogging around schools, kindergartens and daycare centres because the holiday season meant these facilities were not occupied at the time mosquitoes were hatching.

Cr Burnett said council's policy still supported fogging around these facilities but that it just had not been done this time.

This was contradictory to what residents had been told in a statement made by council on social media last week that said council was "not planning to fog for mosquitoes (at this time) because most of the influx involves saltwater breeds that have blown towards Gladstone and other towns from mangroves and islands close by”.

"Fogging provides only a temporary reprieve, with other mosquitoes moving in to replace the ones it kills,” the statement continued.

"Fogging is non-discriminatory and kills other insects it contacts.

"These include male mosquitoes and bees, which are vital to a healthy environment and are already in decline.”

Cr Burnett said this information was not accurate and council continued to support fogging.

He said he spoke to the council team responsible for mosquito control before Christmas and said they were spraying for larvae at that time.

"We expect local industry to do their bit as well,” Cr Burnett said.

"We have an agreement with QAL and the port authority (regarding mosquito control).”

Council has previously used the insecticide pyrethrin for fogging but it wasn't able to confirm at this stage, if this still was the case given council offices were closed.

DID YOU KNOW?

mosquitoes kill more people every year than any other species on the planet (apart from us humans).

It's only the females that bite and they only bite when they are breeding.

The rest of the time mosquitoes feed on nectar, helping to pollinate flowering plants, much like bees.

Anthropologist Tess Lea says mosquitoes have help shape our cities. Their presence has meant we've left mangroves alone, protecting this natural wilderness.

Mosquitoes are an important food source for dragonflies.