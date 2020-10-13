Menu
‘There will be a COVID-19 new normal’

13th Oct 2020 6:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Bernard Salt, Australia's top demographer, explains how the workforce is changing, what jobs will disappear and where the jobs will be in the future.

He appeared in News Corp's Jobs360 roundtable panel discussion, which highlighted how the nation faces an unemployment abyss and needs an effort by everyone to rebuild the workforce.

 

JOBS 360 is a roundtable discussion on Austrlaia's jobs crisis.
It starts in the economy's engine room - small business - and will require retraining, extra support for the unemployed, thinking outside the square and supporting local businesses.

 

Watch Bernard Salt in our special Jobs 360 investigation above.

 

bernard salt employment jobs jobs 360

