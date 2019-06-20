There is more to being a JP than you think

THERE is a lot more to the role of Justice of the Peace than stamping and certifying official documents.

JPs play an essential role in the legal system and the dozens of volunteers who help at Gladstone's courthouse are asking for more people to sign up.

Terry Boyd has volunteered as a JP for just over 52 years and said he would do it all again to help the community.

"There is a lot of trust in the role because you deal with some very private and confidential personal matters,” Mr Boyd said.

Marilyn Craig has been a JP for 10 years and said sometimes it was about talking and listening to someone.

"This young man in his 30s came into the office we use, shut the door behind him and was crying because his wife had sued him for divorce,” Ms Craig said.

"Sometimes people just want someone to talk to when getting their paperwork officiated.”

There are about 600 JPs in Gladstone with about 30 regular volunteers who help to process about 8000 documents a month at the Gladstone Courthouse.

Gladstone's Court registrar Frank Daly said JPs were important.

"The JPs are issued with a legal seal and registration and have their own unique number that is inserted on every document they sign,” Mr Daly said.

"They are extremely essential for legal documents such as land titles or issuing of warrants.

"We get a lot of demand at the start of the year with parents getting birth certificates verified for their children for school.”

Anyone interested in becoming a JP can email jp@justice.qld.gov.au or call 1300301147.