Moranbah Miners' Memorial contributing lodges and unions with Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker and Deputy Mayor Kelly Vea Vea
News

‘There is a collective grief that time never heals’

7th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
THE news of the death of a coal miner sends shockwaves throughout the industry, across every mining community and to the heart of every worker and mining family.

There is a collective grief that time never heals.

The idea of the Moranbah Miners' Memorial began years ago.

It started as a piece of sandstone with a plaque at a local union office on Mills Ave.

Local union lodges wanted to pay homage to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while just doing their job.

This Friday, a collaborative project will be unveiled in a moving ceremony.

The memorial has been a genuine and heartfelt movement between state and local union lodges and branches, CFMEU Mineworkers Trust and Isaac Regional Council.

The pure people power of Isaac Regional Council staff which help bring the Moranbah Miners' Memorial project to life.
Mayor Anne Baker said the outpouring of support had been overwhelming.

"We often talk about the economic contribution our communities make to the state and country, but not the human cost we have paid," Mayor Baker said.

"Every incident that has put a name on this memorial has brought this community to its knees.

"What started as a small but heartfelt reminder has carved its way into a lasting legacy in the heart of Moranbah."

Deputy Mayor Kelly Vea Vea said the memorial was to show Moranbah's support to those families, loved ones, mates and work crews who have been left behind.

"This memorial will also express our gratitude to Mines Rescue members and our first responders," Cr Vea Vea said.

"And it has been a genuine labour of love for everyone involved.

"Unions haven't just thrown money at a project. Council hasn't just looked at plans and built.

"Every detail, every material, every word on the memorial has been poured over and discussed at length.

"So many elements have been lovingly hand done.

"Anyone involved has gone above and beyond in their roles to deliver something beautiful, meaningful and respectful."

The memorial has been a community partnership between Isaac Regional Council, Mineworkers Trust, CFMEU Mining & Energy Division Queensland, CFMEU Peak Downs Lodge, CFMEU Moranbah North Lodge, CFMEU Goonyella Riverside Lodge, CFMEU Broadmeadow Lodge, AMWU Goonyella Riverside Branch and ETU Goonyella Riverside Branch.

anne baker mine deaths miners' memorial moranbah moranbah miners' memorial
Mackay Daily Mercury

