Themed barefoot bowls, ladies day planned in boost for iconic club

Gladstone RSL Bowls and Citizens Club secretary Terry Boyd, long-time member Kay Avery and events coordinator Sue Wilson are desperate for support for the iconic club.

TURNING the Gladstone Bowls Club into a hive of activity, with barefoot bowls and themed events, is high on Sue Wilson's to-do list.

The new Gladstone RSL Bowls and Citizens Club events secretary is determined to see the club succeed.

Hosting new events and promoting its Tuesday to Saturday $5 barefoot bowls are some ways she plans to lure more Gladstone folk in to the iconic club.

Already there's been some traction.

New visitors joined about 40 people,who watched the final game of the 2017 State of Origin series on the big screen at the club.

Sue said the bar was busy until 11.30pm and the Avis-donated courtesy bus made plenty of trips.

She hopes Gladstone residents will embrace the barefoot bowls trend that has taken off at other clubs across the state and Australia.

"It'd be such a shame for the club to fold, but we're not going to let that happen, we're going to move forward,” Sue said.

"Everyone had an absolute ball (at the origin screening), it was so good to see.”