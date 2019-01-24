'Stealing from children': Small club a victim of theft

TINNIE'S TAKEN: QRI volunteer Mick Neeves is disgusted by the theft of the club's can collection.

TINNIE'S TAKEN: QRI volunteer Mick Neeves is disgusted by the theft of the club's can collection. Greg Bray

QUEENSLAND Rail Institute's Mick Neeves said the person who emptied the club's Off St can cage has robbed children.

Cans collected to raise money for a children's event were stolen sometime on Monday morning.

"We use the money from recycling the cans for the QRI kids' Christmas picnic," he said.

"Every year we throw a party and give them a little gift.

"You know a carton of 30 cans is only three dollars but it all adds up.

"And the club is struggling, so every cent counts."

Mr Neeves said it was only good timing that prevented a bigger loss to the club.

"Luckily it wasn't full when it was robbed," Mr Neeves said.

"There was enough cans to cover the bottom but if they'd come the week before it was pretty full.

"We don't take them to the recycling centre, we have a contract with One Steel who picks up the cage when it's full.

"They normally lock the door with a cable tie when it's emptied.

"The funny thing is, whoever did it, has cut the cable tie off to steal the cans, then used their own cable tie to lock the door again.

"Like they must have thought we wouldn't notice the cans missing because they've replaced the cable tie?

"We've called the Police because the thing is, they're probably robbing other places too like junior leagues clubs or the Scouts.

"A lot of those places are non-profits so they're stealing from kids."

If anyone has info call Crimestoppers 1800333000 or Policelink on 131444.