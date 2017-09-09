'Theft by stealth': Home owner shocked by ultimate port plan

DOCUMENT SHOCK: Gladstone-born woman and Harbour Terrace resident Narelle Russell was shocked to see her home included in the interface precinct within the draft master plan for the Gladstone Port.

SHE calls it "theft by stealth" and Narelle Russell wants her street and town to know about it.

The Gladstone-born woman may be restricted in changing to her Harbour Terrace home of 20 years because of future Gladstone Port development.

Her home is included in the interface precinct in the draft Gladstone Port Master Plan.

Also included are streets in Auckland and Barney Point.

Mrs Russell found the problem only by reading about 600 pages of planning documents relating to the port.

"My initial reaction was I thought 'you have to be kidding, if this was going to happen surely somebody would have sent us notices'," she said.

"We get notices if they're going to close Auckland Hill for the fireworks, we get notices if they're doing dog baiting down at Facing Island, but they're basically controlling what can happen in these areas and we find nothing."

The draft plan states: "Development within this (interface) precinct must not hinder the growth or development of port, industrial or supply chain activities".

If the draft is approved, It means Mrs Russell and husband Alf must seek approval to make any changes to their treasured Queenslander with views of Auckland Point wharf.

Changes that involve moving more than 100 cubic metres of soil would be subject to assessment of environmental impacts and the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act.

A Department of State Development spokesperson said in a statement yesterday: "No development is proposed in the 'interface precinct' currently".

"The priority Port of Gladstone master plan ensures any future development will be assessed under regulatory requirements and consider the needs of the community, environment and the port and industry," the spokesperson said.

But the 66-year-old's concerns were not eased.

Sitting at the dinner table inside the well-looked-after Queenslander, she said the home was their pride and joy.

Her greatest fear is what the interface precinct means for the future owners of their house, their two daughters.

"(The draft) is so long and vague, maybe it's vague for a reason," she said.

"This is theft by stealth.

"While we're living here it won't impact on us, we're happy and we've already don't some upgrades, but it will impact our two daughters who will inherit the property."

While living in Telina, she always dreamed of living on Harbour Terrace.

The former Gladstone Central State School teacher said she loved Gladstone Ports Corporation views from the front deck.

Her father-in-law and brother-in-law even helped build the silos at Auckland Point.

"We sit out here and have a drink and just look at all the lights, it's beautiful," she said.

"If people are educated on this, they can make the choice of if they support it or not, they need that choice."

Residences on the Dawson Hwy also form part of the "transport precinct".

The Observer understands this precinct will have upgrades and development of Port Access Rd.

Gladstone is the first of Queensland's four priority ports subject to master planning under laws introduced by the State Government in 2015.