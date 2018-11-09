The young Gladstone pageant queen with a dream

SERENITY Charles may be 11 but the pageant queen from Clinton has big plans to give back.

Serenity's 14-year-old brother, Sherwin, experienced a congenital heart condition requiring open heart surgery when he was younger.

The family was helped by HeartKids.

Now, as a grand finalist in the Miss Junior category of Miss Diamond Australia's national beauty pageant, she is supporting HeartKids.

"I'm very proud of myself and of my mum for helping me out,” Serenity said.

"I thought I should help those kids (like my brother) as well, because I know what their family is going through.”

Serenity said she often practised for the pageant's judging night, to be held in April.

"It's really fun to meet new people and go around Australia,” she said.

"I hope I win but if not, I'll still be proud of myself for trying my hardest.”

Mother Jennifer Hogg was equally proud.

"She said to me, 'Mum, I want to help other sick kids like my brother, because without the help of HeartKids probably my brother would be dead,'” Ms Hogg said.

"She's thinking that way, she wants to give back.”

Ms Hogg said Serenity was only 10 when she started participating in pageants but managed to claim the title of Miss Harbour at last year's Gladstone Harbour Festival.

"When she was little she loved fashion and modelling,” she said.

The young pageant queen is looking forward to running sausage sizzles at Bunnings to raise money for HeartKids.