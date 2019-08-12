The worst mistakes retailers make

BRICKS-and-mortar shops are more popular with ­Australians than they are with shoppers in other countries, a study has found.

But retailers are losing ­billions of dollars in potential sales by frustrating customers with out-of-stock items, long queues, insufficient payment options and other annoyances, according to the research.

Half of Aussie shoppers prefer a physical store, the report, commissioned by payment platform Adyen, revealed.

That compared with just over a third of customers in the US and Britain.

"In an increasingly digitised shopping landscape, it is easy for retailers to view bricks-and-mortar stores as a liability rather than an asset. However, it is clear shoppers still value and desire the store and physical product experience," the report read.

Michel van Aalten, Adyen's Australia and New Zealand country manager, said more retailers should let customers seamlessly jump from ­online to phone apps to in-store.

"Retailers need to give as many payment options as possible, including contactless cards and digital wallets," he said.

"And those that prioritise queue-busting technologies, such as paying on the floor of stores rather than at cash ­registers, along with self check-outs, will reap rewards in terms of increased foot traffic, sales and consumer loyalty."

Researchers spoke to 400 shoppers and 200 retailers.

