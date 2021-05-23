The worrying flaw in Fever’s game

Finding answers to lacklustre opening quarters will be a focus for West Coast Fever coach Stacey Marinkovich in preparation for the clash against competition pacesetters Giants Netball in Perth on May 31.

The Fever were “flat footed” and punished heavily by Adelaide Thunderbirds in the first period in Mile End on Saturday night and were forced to retrieve a hefty eight-goal deficit.

While the Fever were able to respond to the challenge from the winless Thunderbirds and secure a 70-62 win to stay unbeaten after four rounds, Marinkovich said the side needed to be better at its starts.

“Anybody on any given day can produce some really good netball,” she said. “We are sustaining it for three quarters, but not getting the starts.

“We have got to look to get four quarters and we are up against the Giants, another incredible team and they are flying at the moment.

“The better start was meant to happen this week. But it shows we can produce quality netball when our backs are against the wall.”

Marinkovich said the physicality in the opening quarters was not an issue, but the connections and movement needed an improvement. There was also a need to dictate defensively earlier, according to Marinkovich.

The Fever started the season minus 12 premiership points because of salary cap breaches and the initial goal was to produce netball superior to how the side finished last season.

Marinkovich said that had been achieved and the aim was to keep growing the team’s game.

Thunderbirds coach Tania Obst claimed the opening quarter performance was the best since she took charge in 2019 and would fuel confidence in the players.

“That is what we have been trying to put out there and I’m pleased the girls had the courage to execute like that,” she said.

“That is some of the best I have seen from the Thunderbirds for a long time.

“It should give the girls confidence that when they execute like that they can push away. We were eight goals up on a grand final side from last year.”

Obst said the next big learning to emerge from the game was the need to cut out consecutive errors when the opposition made a charge.

Originally published as The worrying flaw in Fever’s game