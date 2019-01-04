The worldwide event making strides in Tannum Sands

FREE EVENT: About 90 people enjoyed the launch of Tannum Sands Parkrun on Saturday which will happen weekly at 7am at Canoe Point.

FREE EVENT: About 90 people enjoyed the launch of Tannum Sands Parkrun on Saturday which will happen weekly at 7am at Canoe Point. Facebook

IT'S been two years now since the worldwide phenomenon Parkrun landed in Tannum Sands, and it's showing no sign of slowing down.

The popular recreational and social activity is celebrating its second birthday this weekend, after being made available to the Tannum Sands community by Craig Murrell in 2017.

Parkrun is a weekly 5km walk, jog or run held in parks around the globe, with Tannum Sands the 201st location to launch the event in Australia. Newly appointed event director, Emma Hamilton said it was created to offer a closer alternative to the Gladstone event.

"Two years ago Craig Murrell, the event director at the time started the Tannum Sands Parkrun," she said.

"He lived in Tannum and while there was a Parkrun in Gladstone, it was sometimes difficult to get there and back from Tannum.

"So he created a smaller version for Tannum Sands."

The Tannum Sands event is held every Saturday morning at 7am at Canoe Point.

While this week's run will act as a celebration, Emma said it will attract those residents who are also simply "getting back into it."

Carol Shuttleworth and dog Bo, with Steve Shuttleworth with the shirt he received after volunteering 25 times for Tannum sands Park Run. Matt Taylor GLA030119PARK

"We're hoping to get everyone back on track from New Year's because we've had a lot of people who've gone away," she said.

"This is will be the first sort of major event where everyone's getting back and getting along."

It attracts people of all fitness levels including those taking their first steps all the way up to those training for competition.

Runners only need to register once, and those who are registered with Parkrun can go to any other event worldwide and have their times recorded.

Emma said the success of the event in Tannum Sands was down to the hard work of the volunteers.

CELEBRATIONS: Steve Shuttleworth, who is looking forward to Parkrun Tannum Sands' second birthday this Saturday, with the shirt he received after volunteering 25 times for the event. INSET; Runners take to the pavement during a Tannum Sands Parkrun. Matt Taylor GLA030119PARK

"It's fully run by volunteers and without them it wouldn't be running," she said.

"They put an almost countless number of hours into these events every Saturday which is amazing to see.

"We're always looking for volunteers and people who want to come along and try new things, so get involved," she said.

Parkrun's second birthday celebration starts at 7am tomorrow from Canoe Point, Tannum Sands.