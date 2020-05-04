Menu
Autumn Colour Of Patagonia, Patagonia, Argentina. Picture: Chantasinee La-Ongsri    /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Lifestyle

The world’s most mind-blowing images revealed

by Zoe Smith
4th May 2020 6:09 AM
It's the photography contest that showcases the world's most beautiful panoramic images.

Organisers of the 11th EPSON International Pano Awards are calling for entrants for the 2020 competition.

Last year's overall winner, Australian landscape photographer Mieke Boynton, took out top prize for a set of three aerial images of braided rivers captured in Iceland and New Zealand.

Boynton, the first female photographer to win the prize, is based in the town of Bright, in Victoria's High Country.

Dragonfire, Braided Rivers Of Southern Iceland. Picture:  Mieke Boynton /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Other stunning Aussie prize-winning entrants from 2019 included Mark Gray's image of Vatnajokull Glacier in Iceland and Danny Tan's haunting image of Torres del Paine National Park in Chile.

Fishing Nets - Xiapu, Xiapu China. Picture:  Ray Jennings /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Professional and amateur photographers are invited to enter the annual contest, the largest for panoramic photography, to compete more than $62,000 in cash prizes.

To enter, go to thepanoawards.com.au

Originally published as The world's most mind-blowing images revealed

Solitude, Torres Del Paine. Picture: Danny Tan /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Antient, Esperance, WA, Australia. Picture: Yifan Bai /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Magical Morning, Greenland. Picture: Farhat Memon /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Winters Delight, Lofoten Islands, Norway. Picture: Rowena English /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Enchantment, Vatnajokull Glacier, Iceland. Picture: Mark Gray /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
City In The Sky, Dubai. Picture: Bernadett Becei /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Mont Saint Michel, Normandy, France. Picture: Deryk Baumgaertner /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Sand Castle, Rub Al Khali Desert, Uae. Picture: Sebastian Tontsch/The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Lofoten, Norway. Picture: Dieter Meyrl /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Clash Of The Titans ,Ndutu Conservation Area, Tanzania. Picture: Zhayynn James /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Hoi An Ancient Town Hoi An, Viet Nam. Picture:   Tran Minh Dung   /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
The Art Of Structure Abu Dhabi. Picture: Amri Arfianto /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Life In Complex Ii Japan, Tokyo. Picture: Daniel Bonte /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
La Pradera Olvidada Cao Chương, Trà Lĩnh, Cao Bằng, Vietnam. Picture: Walter Said /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Chamonix Needles, Chamonix, France, Europe. Picture: Werner Van Steen /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Shiny Shapes One More 360° Braketing, In Sahara Desert (Tunisia). Picture: Alessandro Cantarelli /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Magic Stokness, Vestrahorn, Iceland. Picture: Alberto Jose Moreno Jurado /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
River Flowers Tam Coc, Ninh Binh, Viet Nam. Picture: Tran Minh Dung /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Healthy Body, Healthy Mind Burning Man, Nevada. Picture: Peter Gordon /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Mu Cang Chai Rice Terraces Mu Cang Chai Rural District Of Yen Bai Province, Northeast Region Of Vietnam. Picture:  Thien Nguyen Ngoc    /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Tour D'Eiffel Paris, France. Picture: Jeffrey Milstein/The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
Fairy Land, Java, Indonesia. Picture:  Qian Wang    /The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019
