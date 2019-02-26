The world will be on show at the upcoming travel expo

A FREE travel expo this weekend will help attendees make decisions about their next big adventure.

The Helloworld Travel Central Qld Travel Expo will have representatives from 11 different travel partners including Bunnik Tours, Adventure World Travel, Intrepid Travel and Princess Cruises.

Helloworld Travel Gladstone manager Carmen Ward said this was the fourth year the successful event had run, with last year's expo attracting about 400 people.

"We're hoping to see an increase this year,” Ms Ward said.

"Everyone wants to go on holidays, I think, and it's great to get information, ideas and advice all in one spot.

"On the day, we've got lots of travel partners that join us and they all have booths and they have information, expo specials for the day and then we've got information sessions running alongside the expo on different destinations or different experiences.”

Ms Ward said the event would feature various types of travel options to suit different tastes.

"It's for anyone at all and there is something to suit everyone,” she said.

"The different travel partners we've got coming along suit different styles of travel and different experiences.

"Intrepid's style of travel means you'll stay under the radar, travel the local way, eat the local way and sleep the local way.

"(We'll have) Sheree, a New Zealand native, representing Kiwi travel companies Anzcro and Kirra Tours and Sheree will be talking all things New Zealand.”

According to Australian Bureau of Statistics data, 11.1million Australians returned from short-term overseas trips last year.

The most popular month for travel was January and the most popular destination was New Zealand.

The Central Qld Travel Expo will run on Sunday from 10am-2pm at the Yaralla Sports Club.