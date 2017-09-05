The wombats are going solar thanks to grant award

KEEPING COOL: ACCE rescues and rehabilitates injured or orphaned wildlife as well as running captive breeding programs. To support their work, donate at http://www.aace.org.au/or through Facebook.

KEEPING nearly two dozen wombats housed at the right temperature is expensive work.

That's why Tina Janssen, founder of Australian Animals Care and Education Inc, was so pleased when the organisation was awarded $35,000 from the Queensland Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Ms Janssen said the money would go towards installing solar panels on buildings at AACE's Safe Haven animal sanctuary, which is near Mount Larcom.

The panels will help offset some of the electricity costs, a large part of which is generated by the air- conditioning system required to keep the organisation's wombats comfortable.

Wombats like a consistent temperature of about 24 degrees and this is, incidentally, a large part of the reason they burrow, says Ms Janssen.

"We are absolutely ecstatic, everyone was very excited," she said on being notified of the successful grant application on Monday.

She said the solar panels would help the organisation to reduce its carbon footprint.

"Our goal is to not leave a footprint, we are trying to save endangered species, so the less damage we are doing the better."

Ms Janssen is expecting the grant money to arrive within the next few weeks.

She said her deadline for getting the solar panels installed was "yesterday".

"I guess it's going to be as fast as we can get the order in."

"We're pretty efficient at getting things done, I'm a dog at a bone."

While Ms Janssen noted the solar panels would not completely meet their electricity needs, it would make a big difference.

The exact details of the solar panels have yet to be determined.

"That'll be up to the experts," Ms Janssen said.