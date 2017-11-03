Wild West coming to Miriam Vale

TOP ACT: Loki Ryan (Stumpy), Jack Cathcart (Bad Bart), Matthew Marriage (Hero), Yyaell Myers (Annabelle) and Brooke Watson (Miss Kitty) are ready for their first performance

TOP ACT: Loki Ryan (Stumpy), Jack Cathcart (Bad Bart), Matthew Marriage (Hero), Yyaell Myers (Annabelle) and Brooke Watson (Miss Kitty) are ready for their first performance Lyn Harms

THE final touches are being made to this year's Miriam Vale State School musical, How the West Was Warped, on this week at the Miriam Vale Community Hall.

The small rural school has produced 10 musicals in the past 15 years - a few of which have won the Local Government Australia Day Cultural Awards.

Teacher Lyn Harms is proud of the effort the school has put into the creation of the musical.

"The team presents highly skilled, professional and entertaining productions and we wish to showcase our success to the wider community," she said.

The show includes a cast of students from Year 4-10 and has been created to appeal to a diverse audience.

The students have been under the instruction of director Jordanna Wellings since April (term two) this year and are looking forward to performing in front of an audience.

Staff and community members have worked hard to create backdrops, props, costumes, lighting and sound.

"All the glamour, pace and sense of adventure that you'd expect from the Wild West is packed like a six shooter into this fabulous show," Ms Harms said.

"The great characterisation in this cowboy comedy - added to the musical score - will have attendees really fighting the urge to leap into the aisles and start dancing."

The show involves 103-year-old sprightly, stinky, 'Stumpy', who is on a quest for romance, fame and fortune. He's a crafty old soul, whose aim in life is to outsmart the famous Bad Bart.

There are a few other skirmishes along the way involving his daughter, Annabelle, the Temperance ladies and the American Indians.

It seems the only person who is a match for his tenacity is the pretty Miss Kitty.

Luckily they share the same interest, the Lucky Strike Saloon.

Come along to see the stagecoach roll into town and all the western characters in action: the scruffy cowboys, the hostile American Indians, the saloon girls and the border-skipping Mexicans.