The Gladstone region will be immune to pending heatwave conditions.
What's in store for the weather across the Gladstone region?

Mark Zita
by
14th Jan 2019 1:00 PM
THE GLADSTONE region is in for a warm and sunny week with no rain in the forecast for some time.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting mostly sunny conditions and maximum temperatures in the low-30s for all of this week.

Meteorologist Michael Knepp said a high pressure system in the Tasman Sea is the cause for the weather.

"[The trough] is extending along the east coast of Queensland," Mr Knepp said.

"The high pressure will stay relatively stationary in the Tasman Sea, so not much change in the weather pattern and that's leading to mostly fine conditions, if not all fine conditions, during the next week."

He also said the Gladstone region will not be affected by predicted heatwave for the rest of the state.

"Temperatures on the coast will be moderated by an on-shore flow," Mr Knepp said.

"So it'll remain warm but not excessively hot."

