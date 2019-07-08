The way to get fit while drinking beer

HEALTHY DRINKING: Luaun Fraser from Epic is holding beer yoga classes in Gladstone on Sunday afternoons.

WHOEVER said drinking beer wasn't good for you had never tried combining it with yoga.

It might sound like an odd pairing, but as both are used calm the nervous system and relax the mind, they have more in common than most may think.

It's one of the reasons Epic Yoga and Lifestyle has teamed up with The Precinct to offer beer yoga classes.

Manager Imogene England has held the class previously at Epic's Auckland St studio, but she said she was keen to partner with the bar.

"I think there's a bit of a stigma around yoga that it has to be done very seriously ... but that's not the case at all,” Mrs England said.

"(The class is) really about breaking down that stigma, that anyone can do yoga and I guess alcohol sometimes helps people relax and feel more comfortable.”

She said enjoying a beer or wine while doing yoga gave newcomers a confidence boost to help them relax during the class.

The best part of the hour-long class is any calories gained from drinking the beer are burned off through yoga.

"Yoga can be very deceiving in its ability to burn calories because you're not running or jumping but you are engaging a lot of muscle,” Mrs England said.

"Every time you engage in a pose it helps burn calories, any time you hold a pose for a period of time the muscles are working hard and that's all burning off calories.”

The classes have been running since last month and if popular enough Mrs England is hoping they will continue.

"It's for anyone who has any interest in yoga,” she said.

"You don't' have to have any experience at all, we cater for everyone no matter your fitness level, male or female, as long as you're over 18,” she said.

Yoga mats are supplied. Participants need to come dressed in comfortable clothing.

Beer Yoga

When: Sundays, 3.30-4.30pm

Where: The Precinct function room, 125 Goondoon St.

Cost: $10 including drink.

Bookings are essential, call 4972 6615.