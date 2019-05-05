The Volunteer Marine Rescue fundraiser with a big bite to it

GOOD CAUSE: Volunteer Marine Rescue's Peter Cameron with one of the inflatable sharks being sold to help raise money for the service.

THERE were plenty of sharks spotted at this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp, but not of the lethal kind.

Volunteer Marine Rescue sold inflatable sharks for $2 each to help raise money for the important not-for-profit rescue service.

With two VMR boats performing rescues on Saturday morning, the event highlighted the importance of the service to the region.

Publicity officer Peter Cameron said VMR was "essential” to the region.

"People go out in the best kept boats and they can have mechanical break downs and they can't get back,” Mr Cameron said.

Mr Cameron said there was plenty of interest in their sharks, with more than 300 sold on Friday.

The sharks will be available for purchase again today.