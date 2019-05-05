Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD CAUSE: Volunteer Marine Rescue's Peter Cameron with one of the inflatable sharks being sold to help raise money for the service.
GOOD CAUSE: Volunteer Marine Rescue's Peter Cameron with one of the inflatable sharks being sold to help raise money for the service. Liana Walker
Community

The Volunteer Marine Rescue fundraiser with a big bite to it

liana walker
by
5th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE were plenty of sharks spotted at this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp, but not of the lethal kind.

Volunteer Marine Rescue sold inflatable sharks for $2 each to help raise money for the important not-for-profit rescue service.

With two VMR boats performing rescues on Saturday morning, the event highlighted the importance of the service to the region.

Publicity officer Peter Cameron said VMR was "essential” to the region.

"People go out in the best kept boats and they can have mechanical break downs and they can't get back,” Mr Cameron said.

Mr Cameron said there was plenty of interest in their sharks, with more than 300 sold on Friday.

The sharks will be available for purchase again today.

boyne tannum hookup gladstone vmr hookup vmr vmr gladstone volunteer marine rescue
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    HookUp team's not-so-rusty catch

    premium_icon HookUp team's not-so-rusty catch

    News When the fish came to surface they knew it was a decent jewfish.

    • 5th May 2019 5:00 AM
    No place like HookUp for Phippsy

    premium_icon No place like HookUp for Phippsy

    News Celebrity chef cooks up a storm and gives some cooking tips.

    • 5th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Hodgie looks pretty on a pink flamingo

    premium_icon Hodgie looks pretty on a pink flamingo

    News Juniors aim at 'The Barefoot Fisherman' during lure throwing comp.

    • 5th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Pro angler keeping his catches sustainable

    premium_icon Pro angler keeping his catches sustainable

    News The Wild Adventures guide is big on sustainable fishing.

    • 5th May 2019 5:00 AM