Meet Qld’s new Power-house voice

Queensland’s Zeek Power impressed all four coaches during the first episode of season 8 of The Voice. Photo: Channel 9

Queensland’s Zeek Power impressed all four coaches during the first episode of season 8 of The Voice. Photo: Channel 9

QUEENSLANDER Zeek Power wowed as the first contestant to front the coaches in The Voice blind auditions, nailing a four-chair turn.

Kelly Rowland, Boy George, Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian were left begging Zeek to join their team after he delivered a stunning rendition of Naughty Boy and Beyonce's hit Runnin' (Lose It All) during the popular reality singing competition's season eight premiere last night.

"I just fell in love with what you were doing," Boy George said on the show.

Delta added: "It was just so incredibly powerful in the sense that it was so truthful and so heartfelt."

The 28-year-old, who chose to join Team Kelly, told Confidential he was blown away by the stars' responses.

Zeek chose to be on coach Kelly Rowland’s team after a singing a song by her Destiny’s Child bandmate, Beyonce.

"To be honest, I didn't know that anyone turned around until It was done because I think I had my eyes closed the whole time because I just didn't want to get distracted by anyone's reactions and things, I just wanted to sing and be genuine in the moment," he said.

"When I did open my eyes at the end and the four coaches were facing me that was very surreal."

Zeek, who grew up playing drums in a close, musical family, was supported by his parents and wife Naz at the blind audition.

He told Confidential he had previously been asked to compete on similar shows and had always turned them down but marrying Naz last year was one of the reasons he felt ready to give the Channel 9 reality show a go.

Queensland The Voice contestant Zeek Power met his now wife Naz online while she was still living in the Middle East. Photo: Mark Cranitch.

He said he felt "whole" after the pair, who met online while Naz was still living in the Middle East, finally began living together in Australia.

"I didn't want to do something outlandish like a TV show without having Naz be here and being able to share the journey," he said.

"It would put a lot of strain on the relationship - long distance is hard enough as it is."

He described Naz as his "anchor" and said the unique way they met and began dating had formed a special, solid relationship.

"The cool thing about our relationship that I really value is our openness," he said.

"Long distance allowed us to learn really early on was the importance of communication, transparency and trust and also just learning how to support somebody emotionally without physically holding them and being there fully."

Zeek, who works for Youth Alive where he visits schools across QLD inspiring kids to pursue their passions, said he was excited to see where The Voice would take him.

"I'm just a sponge - whatever happens is an awesome new chapter to the adventure," he said.