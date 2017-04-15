The vintage car show, like a walk through time

Brian Scott with his 1955 Bentley, just one of eight cars in his collection.

WITH dozens of classic cars, live music and stationary motors on display, it was every car enthusiasts dream.

The Gladstone Vintage and Classic Car Club Engine running day drew in large numbers of car lovers young and old.

1928 Model A Ford owner Ray McEwen said his father first bought the ute in the 1950's, which had been emerald green for as long as he could remember.

"I'm useless ... with metals,” Mr McEwen said.

"I stripped it completely down and ... I put it back together, I painted it, sand blasted it.

"It's (an) awful quality paint job, that's how it is (and) I would never have the mud guards altered or changed, that's how it is.”

Holding fond memories, Mr McEwen said his father used to drive to the shops to buy vinegar and he would sit the vinegar in the back of the ute.

"These days these vehicles are not safe on the highway ... you're in everybody's way,” he said.

For avid vintage car collector Brian Scott, keeping the cars on the road keeps them in working order.

With about eight vintage cars and about ten vintage trucks, Mr Scott said he loved collecting old vehicles.

"Everything's old, even me,” Mr Scott said.

"I just love old things, new vehicles don't appeal to me at all.”

Mr Scott said he started collecting in the 80's and it's grown from there.

"I've bought a few locally, one Rolls Royce I bought here and one from Melbourne,” he said.

"You've got to use them otherwise they deteriorate and everything leaks.”

Having bought his 1969 Holden model when it was first released, Kevin Kuhl said it was on it's second motor with about 300,000km.

"Compared to modern cars it's like a tank now,” Mr Kuhl said.

"It's like all American cars, they're good in a straight line.”