28°
News

The vintage car show, like a walk through time

Emily Pidgeon
| 15th Apr 2017 2:38 PM
Brian Scott with his 1955 Bentley, just one of eight cars in his collection.
Brian Scott with his 1955 Bentley, just one of eight cars in his collection. Emily Pidgeon.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH dozens of classic cars, live music and stationary motors on display, it was every car enthusiasts dream.

The Gladstone Vintage and Classic Car Club Engine running day drew in large numbers of car lovers young and old.

1928 Model A Ford owner Ray McEwen said his father first bought the ute in the 1950's, which had been emerald green for as long as he could remember.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I'm useless ... with metals,” Mr McEwen said.

"I stripped it completely down and ... I put it back together, I painted it, sand blasted it.

"It's (an) awful quality paint job, that's how it is (and) I would never have the mud guards altered or changed, that's how it is.”

Holding fond memories, Mr McEwen said his father used to drive to the shops to buy vinegar and he would sit the vinegar in the back of the ute.

"These days these vehicles are not safe on the highway ... you're in everybody's way,” he said.

For avid vintage car collector Brian Scott, keeping the cars on the road keeps them in working order.

With about eight vintage cars and about ten vintage trucks, Mr Scott said he loved collecting old vehicles.

"Everything's old, even me,” Mr Scott said.

"I just love old things, new vehicles don't appeal to me at all.”

Mr Scott said he started collecting in the 80's and it's grown from there.

"I've bought a few locally, one Rolls Royce I bought here and one from Melbourne,” he said.

"You've got to use them otherwise they deteriorate and everything leaks.”

Having bought his 1969 Holden model when it was first released, Kevin Kuhl said it was on it's second motor with about 300,000km.

"Compared to modern cars it's like a tank now,” Mr Kuhl said.

"It's like all American cars, they're good in a straight line.”

Gladstone Observer
Anger over CQ power prices

Anger over CQ power prices

MORE than 3000 people have signed a petition against high power prices in central Queensland.

ROLLING COVERAGE: Black Jack skipper creates history with win

Black Jack heading for the finish line in Gladstone.

Fuor consecutive line honour wins for Black Jack skipper

Buying frenzy expected at Hassalls auction

A HiLux for sale at the Gladstone auction.

Toyota HiLuxes, bobcats, machinery other items for sale

BREAKING: Company on hunt for tradies for Gladstone region shutdown work

COAL FIRED: Callide Power Stations B and C.

Shutdown work sees influx of jobs for tradies up for grabs now

Local Partners

Your ultimate guide for the Harbour Festival

THOUSANDS of people poured into the Gladstone marina today to enjoy a day of carnival rides and entertainment.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Hero search to help with cyclone damage

DESTRUCTION: Bororen's Stacey McNab shows Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett the damage to her property.

Nominate a flood hero to help the recovery

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

THE artist heard about the recent weather event after she performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017.

The vintage car show, like a walk through time

Brian Scott with his 1955 Bentley, just one of eight cars in his collection.

PHOTOS: The classic cars of Gladstone

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Masters of Rock show at Harbour Festival

HIGH VOLTAGE: The Masters of Rock tribute band performing their AC/DC set. They will rock the Gladstone Harbour Festival tonight with some classic tunes.

"They'll look and sound like the real thing."

Tom’s trading pirates for dragons

Tom Hopper in a scene from the TV series Black Sails.

BLACK Sails star talks Game of Thrones ahead of Supanova.

THIS IS NOT ONE TO MISS!!

86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Don't miss out on this one!! It really does have it all!! I am proud to present to you, 86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton. This beautiful family home has been well loved...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 AUCTION

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with open plan...

IS THIS YOUR NEW HOME!!

3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing family...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Prepare To Be Impressed..!

11 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Looking for your first home and want something really neat and tidy and with a great outdoor deck area? Well this home would have to be one of the best homes in...

AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY... MOVE-IN IMMEDIATELY... ACT NOW!

14 Deveney Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Make no mistake the sellers are motivated and will consider formal offers. This neat and tidy four bedroom home is move-in ready. Well positioned in the popular...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Executive Apartment With Extraordinary Views!!

11/1 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $219,000

This outstanding property would be the perfect addition to any savy investors' portfolio and now is the time to buy before prices rise again! Located only minutes...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!