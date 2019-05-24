The ‘unlivable’ homes in luxury Coast estate

Hope Island woman Julie Valli said she has been forced to spend nights sleeping in her car after her $800,000 dream home was plagued with problems. Pic: Tim Marsden

RESIDENTS of a new Gold Coast development say their dream homes have become nightmares, with one property still "unlivable" nine months after owners were handed the keys.

The homeowners have told the Bulletin their luxury homes at the Park Cove development in Hope Island were left "unfinished", with flooding bathrooms, sewage leaks and damaged accessories, forcing one resident to sleep in her car.

However a spokeswoman for developer and builder Keylin and Greyburn Building Contractors said they have seen "no issues" with the development.

Julie Valli was the poster woman for Park Cove after cutting the ribbon at the 2017 launch, but said she has been left "broken" by poor quality building.

Ms Valli, who suffers from a disability and is unable to work, has been battling with contractors for almost a year to have her $800,000 three-storey home completed after she bought off the plan.

Ms Valli said she slept in her car some nights after the "rush job" left her house "unlivable".

"There's dust and broken glass everywhere from contractors, I can't live in my own house and there's no light at the end of the tunnel," she said.

"I've been told I can't sell it in this condition. I've got more than 400 defects on my house still but the developers have been saying it's been habitable since August 31.

"I've lost almost $200,000 in value in less than two years."

Ms Valli was first handed the keys to her new dream home last August, but said it was clear the property was not finished and some of the upgrades she had paid for were missing.

"I had it for two weeks before they took back possession for three months to fix up problems, and mid-October I was told it was sorted," she said.

The Park Cove home at Hope Island was left without security fencing on the second and third storey balconies for a week.

But seven months later Ms Valli said she is still unable to properly move her belongings into the home, as contractors continue to complete works on her property.

A lengthy list of problems, from missing insulation to a leaking roof are yet to be repaired, she said.

The home was even left without any safety railings on the second and third floors for a week in March.

"They sold us those glossy brochures and it's not like that," she said.

"I just want a finished house, I just want what I was promised."

She is not alone.

Ms Valli said she just wants to move on with her life. Pic: Tim Marsden

The Davidsons moved from Sydney for a relaxing retirement but were instead confronted by building delays, incorrect plans and "very poor" workmanship.

"We were supposed to get a downstairs toilet and shower … that was part of the deal, and they just didn't build one," Pat Davidson said.

"No refund, nothing."

The couple were also left waiting an extra three months to move into their new home in 2018 after the building schedule was extended without notice.

Mrs Davidson said now they are finally in, they can't wait to leave.

"They're supposed to be luxury but I feel like I'm living in a housing commission home," she said.

"We're stuck at the moment, because there's building going on all around us and who's going to buy this with that?"

Mrs Davidson said it had been an uphill battle to get problems fixed and the couple had resorted to doing much of the work themselves.

"We've had to really push, (the developers) don't care," she said.

"Things have taken a year to get fixed."

Others, who did not wish to be named, said they are also trying to sell up fast after experiencing problems, including mould in their new homes.

One experienced two separate breakouts of black mould in their bathroom within the first year.

"There are so many things that are invisible, you have to live in the house to know," the owner said.

Another was forced to rip up carpet and throw out bedroom furniture just two days after moving in after builders flooded the home with sewage, contaminating the premises.

A spokeswoman for Keylin and Greyburn Building Contractors said customer satisfaction was their highest priority.

"We are not aware of any customer having to fix an issue themselves," the spokeswoman said.

"Should the customer identify maintenance requests that do not fall within our contractual

obligations, we welcome an independent industry inspector to adjudicate, ensuring a fair and

reasonable result for both parties - this has only occurred once."

The next stage of the Park Cove development has completely sold out with homes expected to settle next month.