The unique Gladstone region Anzac service people drive hours to see

A UNIQUE Anzac Day ceremony in a small township in the Gladstone region attracted people from Bundaberg and Biloela today.

It's the precious rarity of watching the sun rise above the water while a young man plays The Last Post that makes Turkey Beach's Anzac Day ceremony one to remember.

The support of yesterday's two ceremonies was enough to bring tears to organiser and Vietnam veteran Ron Jensen's eyes.

Mr Jensen, who is mentally scarred from the ill-fated Vietnam war, left attendees in goosebumps as he gave them his solemn thanks.

ANZAC TURNOUT: Ron Jensen, Lennox Leech, 12, Paul and Jack Cathcart, 14, and Brad Read, 17 at the Turkey Beach Anzac Day morning service. Tegan Annett

Despite attracting more than 100 people at yesterday's services Mr Jensen, known by his mates as Handles, had a sleepless night on Monday, worried no one would arrive.

"When I turned around that corner when we were marching and seen all the people here, I just went down another level," he said.

"I didn't expect for this many people to be here."

His granddaughter, Lennox Leech, read a poem, announcing "this is for my Poppy Ron". She travelled from the Gold Coast with her parents for the occasion.

Paul Cathcart, who turns 18 today, says he postpones any birthday plans so he's in Turkey Beach for the Anzac Day service. The Turkey Beach teen ran yesterday's service, calling up speakers to the podium including his little brother Jack.

Mr Jensen and the community couldn't be more proud, giving the teens an "11 out of 10" for their efforts.

Brad Read, 17, has played The Last Post at Turkey Beach Anzac Day ceremonies for four years. Tegan Annett

"Here everyone either knows someone who has been in the war, or has themselves, like Handles," Paul said.

"So if it means so much to them, then it should mean something to us too."

Grade 12 student Brad Read has played The Last Post on the trumpet at the Turkey Beach ceremonies for four years.

"This is homely, it really feels like everyone's one big family," he said.