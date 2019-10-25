The unexpected secret to a long life

A 108-year-old English woman has revealed her surprising secret to a long life and it's good news for wine lovers.

Dorothy Flowers is a resident at a care home in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, and puts her 108 years of life down to drinking champagne.

Resident manager at the Bupa Southlands Care Home, Helene Ballinger, said that the 108-year-old often sat with staff at the reception desk and even had her own drawer full of chocolate, according to Yahoo News.

"Her real secret for longevity though has to be champagne," she said.

"It's the only thing we ever see her finish a glass of."

Dorothy’s secret to long life is champagne. Picture: Bupa UK Southerlands Care Home/Facebook

She received multiple bottles of her drink of choice along with 654 cards, flowers, chocolates and gin.

The amazing response came after staff at the facility put out a call for people to make Dorothy's birthday extra special.

Ms Ballinger said they were "blown away" by the response from kind-hearted strangers.

"It's sad to think but, as people get older, they typically have fewer friends to celebrate with, which is why we always try and make a big effort for residents' birthdays," she said.

"Dorothy's something of a local celebrity now; our letterbox has been overflowing for weeks."

Dorothy was born on October 22, 1911, in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Dorothy received 654 cards for her birthday. Picture: Bupa UK Southerlands Care Home/Facebook

She lived on her own until she was 104. Picture: Bupa UK Southerlands Care Home/Facebook

At just 14 years old, she left school to pursue a career as an accountant, where she met her husband Leonard.

They wed in the early 1940s and were married for nearly 40 years when Leonard passed away in 1981.

Dorothy lived independently until the age of 104 when she moved into the care home.

She and her husband never had children but Dorothy's niece, Judith Barrett, still visits her regularly.

Ms Barrett revealed how overjoyed her aunt was to receive so many cards on her birthday.

"While she struggles to speak nowadays, the smile on her face said it all. It was a wonderful surprise and has helped make her day so special," she said.

"She's always been happiest when surrounded by others, and the cards have made her feel very loved."