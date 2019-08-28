The two Agnes medics who helped on the front line

LENDING A HELPING HAND: Steve Whitfield and Michael Stuth of The Wild Medic Project, which sent paramedics to Nepal.

THANKS to a venture started by two Gladstone region paramedics, hundreds of victims of Nepal's earthquake have received free medical treatment.

Michael Stuth and Steve Whitfeld founded The Wild Medic Project in 2015 after the quake and led a medical team to assist rural communities affected by the natural disaster.

"What you saw on TV was only tragedy, the sheer scale of it was unbelievable,” Mr Stuth said.

"You could just feel the trauma as you watched it unfold.”

Both Mr Stuth and Mr Whitfeld were former Australian soldiers with friends in Nepal, who kept them informed about the situation on the ground.

"The remote villages were not receiving much support in the way of healthcare and I knew that we had to try and help,” Mr Whitfeld said.

The pair met for coffee soon after and brainstormed ideas on how they can help - which were written down on a serviette.

Seven months after the earthquake, the first Wild Medic expedition touched down in Nepal.

Four volunteer Australian paramedics headed to the remote village of Chitre.

"The aftermath of the earthquake was apparent everywhere you looked,” Mr Stuth said.

"It was difficult to comprehend the mental state of those who had lost loved ones in the tragedy.”

The Wild Medic Project has conducted 18 more medical expeditions, with 144 international medical professionals volunteering their time.

They have also established two permanent health centres - providing free primary health care in Nepal.

Mr Whitfeld is now based on the Gold Coast, while Mr Stuth is still based in Agnes Water.