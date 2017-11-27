The TurtleWay art trail just got bigger

CELEBRATION: Artist Janie Petersen's birthday was on the same day as the opening of her new work on the TurtleWay.

THE aim is to create an art trail along Boyne Island's TurtleWay to attract tourists and locals alike.

On Friday the Boyne Tannum Arts Business and Community Association moved one step closer to this vision holding an official opening for the latest piece of artwork along the bike-way.

Installed as four panels on a wooden shelter overlooking a picturesque curve of the Boyne River, the artwork featured native birds and animals.

Artist Janie Petersen celebrated her birthday on the same day as the opening.

She created two mosaics featuring native birds and two paintings featuring an egret and a flying fox.

"When I put it up, then I almost step away from it and let other people think whatever they want to think," she said.

"Whatever inspires them, but it's nice to celebrate it with the community.

"It's beautiful to see so many people here."

Janie has come full circle, with her first public artwork being for the TurtleWay three years ago - a set of mosaic steps.

Since then she's been working full-time on public art projects around the state.

Maxine Brushe is a member of the TurtleWay Artscape project, which is part of BT-ABC.

She has been involved in the project since its beginning, which was about five years ago.

"It's about building a product for tourists," she said.

"TurtleWay itself as a council project has always been really highly valued and this (art) just enhances that and it also highlights some really special spots along TurtleWay.

"You'd like people to linger a little longer and appreciate what they're seeing and feeling."

The latest piece was produced with the aid of the Regional Arts Development Fund.

Since the project's inception the Turtle Way Artscape project has seen the completion of seven works.

"We've identified about 21 spots that we want to do ... come back in 20 years," Ms Brushe said with a laugh.

She said the community had chipped in about $25,000 towards the project over the years with funds also coming from Boyne Smelters.

BT-ABC is an amalgamated community group featuring the local Lions Club, Rotary and Gladstone Regional Council. It is responsible for the popular Beach Arts Music monthly markets at Tannum Sands.