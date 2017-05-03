28°
The tour blowing away two central Queensland sisters

Emily Pidgeon
| 3rd May 2017 11:44 AM
Innocent Eve will be playing at Airlie Beach Music Festival with the likes of Shannon Noll, Kate Cebrano and Leo Sayer.
Innocent Eve will be playing at Airlie Beach Music Festival with the likes of Shannon Noll, Kate Cebrano and Leo Sayer. Mike Richards GLA030916OUTA

PERFORMING with the likes of Shannon Noll is not foreign to Innocent Eve.

The central Queensland musicians, Rebecca 'Bec' and Rachel Olsson will be performing at Airlie Beach Music Festival with a line up including Kate Cebrano, Leo Sayer and Shannon Noll.

Having headlined the Australian Idol 2003 runner up a few years ago, Innocent Eve are looking forward to seeing Nolls perform live once again.

"We feel really grateful that they've brought us back,” Rachel said.

"To see our name up against those guys is so humbling.”

First performing at the Airlie Beach Music Festival a few years ago, Rachel said the festival was great at supporting new talent, which was how they got involved.

"They have all the live music going on at every venue across the town,” she said.

"It gets in new emerging, original bands ... it encompasses the whole town.”

The festival showcases a variety of music from blues to country and folk and everything in between.

"As soon as you come over the hill and see the water, it's like all the weight comes off your shoulders,” Rachel said.

"You take a deep breath and relax, that vibe spreads across the whole festival.

"Everyone's so chilled out, no one is fighting, they're all there for a good time.”

Performing on bigger stages each year, Rachel said they felt like they were on the right track for their music careers.

Currently touring their new EP, True North, across the east coast, the musician said the response was positive.

"We've been blown away from the support down through New South Wales and Victoria,” Rachel said.

"It was just like they understood original artists and the struggle.

"These people come to your show and want to hear your original stuff and buy your album and your merchandise.

"We felt the love on this tour.”

Having just toured True North through Brisbane and Gympie, the sister duo will be heading for central and north Queensland next.

With previous performances at Tannum Sand's BAM market, Rachel said they were struggling to find a venue to play at in our region.

"Not finding a venue, it's really hard and sole destroying,” Rachel said.

"We are from the region ... what you see is what you get, we're real and we're raw.”

