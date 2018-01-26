The top 4 stories you may have missed this week

AND just like that, Australia Day has come and gone.

By the end of next week February will be upon us and the dreamlike state so many of us find ourselves in throughout January will be over.

It will well and truly be 2018.

But even now, in a year where same-sex marriages are legally recognised and gender is no longer on Queenslander's driver's licences, some things are still painfully the same.

Local Indigenous leader defies The Greens on Australia Day

Like one of this weeks stories, which highlighted local indigenous spokeswoman Cherissma Blackman's thoughts on the controversy surrounding Australia Day's date.

The story shed light on the Aboriginal families and clan groups who didn't necessarily support moving Australia day from January 26 and presented a new way for readers to think about the so-far heated discussion.

Indigenous tour leader Cherissma Blackman Anna Rogers

'Breathtaking': Tears flow as Gladstone women say 'I do'

Eleven days after same-sex unions became legally recognised in Australia, Mikayla and Emillie Glossop became the first Gladstone same-sex couple to marry.

The emotional Hervey Bay ceremony produced some breathtaking pictures, with the photographer confessing they'd never seen so much emotion at a wedding before.

Mikayla and Emillie Glossop were the first Gladstone same-sex couple to wed after the law was passed late last year. L'Amour Photography

Gladstone Backpackers unveils its quirky new bar

People who happen to be tired of Gladstone's nightlife were in luck this week when it was announced Charlie's Bar had undergone a makeover.

The laid-back bar's transformation will target Gladstone's music scene and serve as an escape from everywhere else.

Tackling the ongoing challenge of bringing tourists and backpackers to Gladstone, as well as retaining locals, Charlie's Bar started its rise by throwing an Australia Day pool party yesterday.

Gladstone Backpackers owner Luke McClelland and event manager Callan Reah and Luke's dog Charlie at Charlie's Bar. Tegan Annett

Hotter Than Hell festival hits all the right notes

Last Saturday, a few of us at The Observer were lucky enough to join the thousands of Aussie rock 'n' roll lovers storm on the field at Marley Brown Oval.

The crowds were treated to five legendary sets and marked the beginning of what is to be expected a regular event in Gladstone.

