Genius hack promises wrinkle-free clothes

NEXT time you're in the supermarket, it might pay to grab an extra roll of aluminium foil. Chances are it'll be a very handy product in every room of the house. If nothing else, we're never ironing without it again.

After seeing it mentioned online recently, I discovered if you place some aluminium foil under clothes while you iron them, it'll significantly reduce the creases with less effort. Genius right? I mean, IF you iron!

The way it works is simple. Place a large piece of foil under the clothing you plan to iron, or put it under the board cover where it stays nice and tight. Iron away and be amazed at how easily those wrinkles are removed.

Both ways have the same effect of conducting heat.

After discovering the amazing hack, I went searching for a few more ideas on how to use the shiny stuff apart from covering food and I was a little amazed at how little I knew.

Next time your scissors seem rusty and blunt, grab some aluminium foil and gently cut into it seven to 10 times. After a short while, they will get cleaner and sharper ready for their next use.

And that's not all. When we dry our clothes in the dryer, they often come out clingy and static.

To help get rid of that, place a small ball of foil inside along with the clothes and let it tumble. It should work a treat.

If your iron has stains, there are numerous ways to clean it. But we bet you never knew aluminium foil was one of them.

It's the perfect scrubber for those hard to remove marks. A word of warning, don't do it too hard or often - you might end up scratching it.

Place some aluminium foil under clothes while you iron them.

We've seen the hacks with foil in the bath for oven racks - well, cleaning silverware is the same. Put some aluminium foil at the bottom of a container and place your silverware in there with baking soda, salt, and boiling water. All the dirt will quickly come off.

And then there are the batteries. What if we told you expensive batteries may not be the culprits if the remote control doesn't turn on even when you've changed them? It may just be the springs have come loose, causing the batteries to slip around. Just put some foil next to the batteries and they will reattach to the metal conductor needed to bring a current.

It’ll significantly reduce the creases.

If you don't have the strength to move an entire piece of large furniture, simply place some tin foil underneath each leg and gently slide it across carpets or wooden floors.

That chrome towel rack sure looked gorgeous in the shop.

Now it's rusted after just a few months. No need to chuck it out - just crunch some aluminium foil into a ball and scrub it on the surface. You'll see it come off in no time.

And to end all of these clever hacks, let's try making a touch-point pen for funsies.

If you coat a pen with some foil and point the tip of it, you can make your very own touch-point pen for your devices.

There you go...life, made. At least mine is.

