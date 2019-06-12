Menu
Soccer: Clinton FC's Christopher McDougall and Nerimbera's Michael Cay.
Soccer

Football CQ teams warned of potential referee boycott

NICK KOSSATCH
by
12th Jun 2019 8:09 AM
SOCCER: WORK is being done to prevent a potential soccer referee walkout from Football central Queensland Premier League senior games this weekend. 

Below is the statement released by FCQ operations manager Kerry Gray on Tuesday afternoon.

Soccer - Frenchville player Michael Cay playing Central at Ryan Park.
"Our referees have expressed concern over the ongoing unacceptable behaviour of some spectators and club officials at games," it said.

"As a result, we have tabled a range of measures for clubs to implement from this weekend onwards.

"These measures were raised and accepted at the club presidents' meeting held in Gladstone on Monday night."

Measures will be presented tonight in another club president's meeting in Rockhampton.

"Consideration has been made to potentially withdraw referees from this weekend's senior matches if clubs are unwilling to implement these measures, however this is the least preferred option," the statement read.

