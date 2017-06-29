The sweetest fishing spots are offshore

TOP FISH: Leslie Miller hauled in this massive red emperor during this year's at the Boyne Tannum HookUp. Fish like this are common off the central Queensland coast.

DARRYL Branthwaite is a keen fisherman, that's no secret.

He's shared a few more of his fishing tips for those of us who may be starting out on our fishing adventures.

So you've equipped yourself with a rod and reel, where should you go?

It turns out the best fishing places are likely to be offshore.

"One of my best fishing spots would have to be Douglas Shoals, 15 kilometres directly north of North West island (approximately 80 kilometres from the coast)," Mr Branthwaite said.

"It's got very good red emperor.

"Red emperor is probably the best reef fish you can catch, then there's coral trout which is probably the best table fish in the world and there's (also) plenty of Sweetlip."

If Douglas Shoals doesn't appeal, Mr Branthwaite also recommended the Fitzroy Reef, which is about 70km east of Gladstone, and 55km north east of 1770

"Once again you've got your three really good fish, and, just beyond that you have the continental shelf pearl perch, they are the chicken of the sea. They taste bloody good, very sweet," he said.

If you'd prefer to stick closer to shore, Mr Branthwaite says you'll find plenty of spots to catch spanish mackerel.

"This particular breed will get up to 45kg, it's that big, a beautiful eating fish, but they are a bit of work to catch," he said.

"If you get your skin caught between their teeth they could bite a finger off, they won't attack humans though."

Mr Branthwaite recommended to keep it simple when cooking fish.

If deep frying use panko crumbs or a nice beer batter.

His favourite dish would have to be "fish pan fried in butter, and drizzled with pulpy mango with sweet chilli sauce in it".