Suzi Taylor show: ‘Chaos, jail seizure and 49 bail breaches’

Ex-Penthouse pet and The Block star Suzi Taylor has been denied bail after her appeal to be released was rejected due to her “disorganised and chaotic” life.

Ex-Penthouse pet and The Block star Suzi Taylor has been denied bail after her appeal to be released was rejected due to her “disorganised and chaotic” life.

Former Penthouse pet and The Block star Suzi Taylor will remain behind bars, despite having a seizure in jail and being taken to hospital a number of times, a Queensland court has been told.

Ex-reality TV show contestant Suellen Jan Taylor, 49, has been denied bail by Justice Jean Dalton in the Brisbane Supreme Court today.

Taylor is facing a raft of charges, including fraud and stealing.

She is also accused of breaching her bail 49 times.

Suzi Taylor shortly after he appearance on The Block. Picture: David Caird.

Prosecutors also successfully argued for her bail to be revoked on another set of charges today.

Taylor's lawyer, Michael Gatenby on Friday argued the mother-of-three's mental health was deteriorating while she was in custody and that Taylor should be released to live with and care for her biological mother, who had suffered a stroke.

He said Taylor had been admitted to two hospitals and had a seizure while behind bars.

But Justice Dalton said Taylor's "shocking noncompliance" with previous bail conditions, meant the risk of the woman committing further offences was high.

She also disagreed Taylor suffered from mental health problems, saying "it actually looks like a personality disorder not a mental illness but that doesn't really matter" for the purposes of the bail application on Friday.

Suzi Taylor was a Penthouse pet before her short stint on reality TV.

Justice Dalton noted Taylor had only formed a relationship with her mother while she was in custody and had never lived with her in the past.

Justice Dalton said Taylor's life was so "disorganised and chaotic" when she was previously bailed "it would be an absolute struggle" and an "unrealistic" proposition that she could care for her mother.

"In my view, caring for her mother is … quite frankly an unworkable situation and I would have no confidence it would result in the applicant's behaviour conforming to social norms so that she would comply with her bail conditions," Justice Dalton said.

Late last year, Taylor was charged with extortion with intent to gain benefit, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and possessing dangerous drugs relating to allegations she kicked and punched a man to steal money after meeting him on a hook-up app.

Suzi Taylor will remain behind bars after being denied bail.

The mother-of-three is also charged with falsely representing herself as a fictitious person and with fraud after allegedly dishonestly gaining a benefit for herself in April.

It is alleged she used the fictitious name Sue Ray at an apartment in Hope St, South Brisbane, on April 24 and dishonestly gained a benefit for herself at the same address.

She is also facing 49 breach of bail charges for allegedly failing to report to police or failing to live at an agreed address.

She was refused bail after being charged with the bail breaches in late June and has been remanded in custody since then.

Suzi Taylor was labelled a risk to the community after her latest court appearance.

Mr Gatenby told the court there was "a real prospect" many of the charges could be withdrawn as the facts did not support the allegations, including that she had been gifted a pair of sunglasses police claim she stole.

He also argued it's likely Taylor could serve more time on remand than she would be sentenced to after a trial.

Justice Dalton said that was a real risk but added: "I just cannot see that this lady is not a … risk in the community on bail".

Originally published as The Suzi Taylor show: 'Chaos, jail seizure and 49 bail breaches'