The Superjesus, bringing the heat to Gladstone

ROCK UNITES: The Superjesus will join bands from the '90s and 2000s on the Hotter Than Hell tour kicking off in Townsville this weekend.

IT WAS an auspicious breakfast in 2011 when former band mates Sarah McLeod and Stuart Rudd caught up.

The former Superjesus musicians decided to restart the rock band but it took another two years for their decision to come to fruition.

Rock fans will be pleased it did with The Superjesus one of the headline bands playing the Hotter than Hell tour, coming to Gladstone next weekend.

We caught up with Stuart Rudd - bass guitarist since the band's inception in 1994.

When the band disbanded in 2004, Rudd continued his musical career with electronic hip-hop act Southpaw and worked in musical production.

But he admitted, he missed playing those Superjesus songs.

"We're kind of fans of our own band," he said.

"We had decided maybe we'll just do some shows for 100-150 people, then people got wind of that and then it grew bigger."

The band is looking towards releasing its next album although Rudd is keen to stress the album is still "embryonic" and therefore a release date is some way away.

"We have written some songs and our schedule may clear by the end of the year, so it's possible (the album will be out) next year," he said.

In early 2015, the Superjesus went on the She Rocks tour then released its first single in over a decade, The Setting Sun.

In August 2016, the band released its EP Love and Violence.

Rudd said he's looking forward to the Hotter Than Hell tour kicking off on Saturday in Townsville.

"What a great line-up, it's going to be a lot of fun. We've been in the rehearsal room nutting it out for the last week and a half and the band sounds really good," he said.

Fortunately Sarah McLeod (front woman), Rudd and Jason Slack (lead guitar) are all based in Adelaide making preparation that much easier.

The Hotter Than Hell tour was put together with the aim of bringing on a bit of nostalgia.

The tour organisers said the the goal was to bring the tour to places that often miss out on great music.

The Superjesus will be sharing the stage with other icons of Aussie rock Grinspoon, Eskimo Joe, Jebediah, Killing Heidi, Thirsty Merc, Frenzal Rhomb, 28 Days and more for shows throughout Australia.

Gladstone is the second stop on the Hotter Than Hell tour.