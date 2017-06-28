24°
The Gladstone suburbs destined for population boom by 2031

Tegan Annett
| 28th Jun 2017 6:10 PM

HOW Gladstone's infrastructure will grow in the next 14 years is up for discussion in a new plan released by Gladstone Regional Council.

The proposed Local Government Infrastructure Plan gives an insight into what Gladstone will look like in 2031.

The document, which estimates the population will increase to 108,582 in 2031, outlines which suburbs will see the largest growth.

Boyne Island, Tannum Sands and Benaraby could see some big changes if its forecast population increase becomes a reality.

As of 2016 the three regions had a population of 7,405, but by 2031 the council expects this will more than double to 16,491.

The purpose of the LGIP is to identify how the council will approach future works involving sewerage, roads, water, parks, land and housing.

"The LGIP also highlights assumptions about future growth and urban development including demand assumptions for each trunk infrastructure network which accommodates urban growth up to the year 2031," a fact sheet on the plan says.

Also with strong growth is Callemondah, Clinton and New Auckland which had a combined population of 13,995.

The council forecasts this will grow to 18,955 in 2031.

Gladstone hinterland, which includes Calliope is expected to have a population increase from 7,642 in 2016 to 12,033 in 2031.

The council is asking the public for submissions for any changes or recommendations on the document.

"The LGIP identifies the desired standard of service for infrastructure required and details how the infrastructure is to be provided in an efficient and financially sustainable manner," a fact sheet explains.

The plan also outlines how and when the council will upgrade water networks, traffic signals and roundabouts.

The new LGIP is expected to replace the last document, adopted on October 12, 2015.

Submissions can be made until August 7, 2017 and emailed to info@gladstone.qld.gov.au.

The full document can be viewed at www.gladstone.qld.gov.au

/have-your-say.

