The story behind how we lured the Titans to Gladstone

TWO mates sitting on a couch watching footy together was all it took for the Gladstone NRL idea to be conceived.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett and Ocean Tyres owner Lance Backer sat beer in hand with their feet up before Lance made a remark that would kick start our NRL adventure.

"Lance and I were watching footy, a Titans game, and he said 'you know they've got to move next year and won't be able to play at Cbus (Stadium)? - they have to move because the Commonwealth Games are on',” Cr Burnett said.

"I said 'really? where are they going?' and he said 'well I don't think they even know yet, they could come to Gladstone - so that's where it began.

"He asked whether we can do it and I said of course, we can we just need to start the conversation.

"If they're getting booted out then the state government will have to compensate them for moving.

"What we did then was, I met with some officials at the Titans and asked what we'd have to do to get the Titans to come to Gladstone next year when they get kicked out for the Commonwealth Games.

"They said we were actually the first people to come to them - the conversations from there went backwards and forwards and then I had a conversation with Titans CEO Graham Annesley and went down and met with him and asked him what we had to do.

"He said they'd come up and check us out and from there the rest is history.”

Gold Coast Titans at Gladstone's Ocean Tyres to meet and greet with fans on April 6. Matt Taylor GLA060418NRL

Lance's version of events is similar to those of the Mayor.

"I suggested to Matt they'll have some away games because of the (Commonwealth) Games and said I'd to take him down to a game and introduce him to the Titans management,” he said.

"We set up a meeting with Titans management and Matt did the rest.

"Because I'm a foundation member I suggested it to him, he came down for a couple of games as a guest and I introduced him to Graham Annesley and the major players and he ran with it.

"He did all the hard work after that - it's a credit to Matt in my opinion - he bided against Rockhampton, Sunshine Coast and Mackay.

"There was a fair bit involved apparently and very tenaciously, like a fox terrier, he pulled it off and here we are.”

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett with Gold Coast Titans chief executive officer Graham Annesley at Marley Brown Oval. Matt Taylor GLA280218NRL

A Balmain Tigers supporter as a kid, Lance became a Titans' supporter and foundation member in 2007.

"There were 100 foundation members invited to buy in to the Titans,” he said.

"There's actually only 17 paid-up foundation members left from the original 100 and this is our 12th season.

"With my business, I like to give my customers an opportunity to take them away for a game and when the Gold Coast Titans became a club I applied to get involved. There were two tickets left and I got the last two seats.

"So I was fortunate and every year since their inception we go down to the home games and if I can't make it, our staff or customers go during the year.”

Despite Backer's unwavering support, there were times when he considered giving up his foundation membership.

A Wooden Spoon in 2011, salary cap breaches, financial problems leading to the resignation of inaugural CEO Michael Searle and a cocaine scandal involving a number of high-profile players had Backer ready to rip up his tickets.

"Over the 12 years I've been very frustrated with the issues and adverse publicity, I was very close to pulling out a few times because I didn't want to be associated with all the stuff that happened,” he said.

"But I've stuck with them mainly because of one man and that's (Titans sales manager) Tony 'Knackers' McDonald.

Tony 'Knackers' McDonald travelled to Gladstone with the Gold Coast Titans on April 6, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA060418NRL

"Him and I have a very good relationship and it's because of Knackers that myself and Ocean Tyres are still with the Titans.

"He's a funny bugger, he's passionate and it's because of him that we're still there. I've built up a really good relationship with him and his wife Danielle.”

Despite playing the role of matchmaker with the Titans and Cr Burnett, Lance was quick to acknowledge the hard work conducted by the mayor behind the scenes.

"I'm really thankful to Matt for his persistence, for his support. It's really great for Gladstone and the community.

"I just hope now we can get a purpose-built stadium in the future with a 10,000 minimum capacity to bring the boys back again.”