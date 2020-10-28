The staggering amount resources sector pumps into CQ

OVER the past financial year, Queensland’s resources sector supported 32,250 jobs and contributed more than $6.1 billion to the Gladstone and Rockhampton regions.

The figures, courtesy of a new report from the Queensland Resources Council, showed the jobs supported increased by 114 per cent on the past financial year.

This includes 5,409 direct full-time jobs (up 7.8 per cent) and 26,841 (up 1 per cent) indirect full-time jobs across the electorates of Rockhampton, Keppel and Gladstone.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said it was great news for the region during some very tough times for local businesses and industries heavily impacted by COVID-19.

Mr Macfarlane said the latest industry data showed the enormous importance of the resources industry to jobs and the state economy.

“The total number of statewide jobs supported by resources has now reached 420,000-plus, with data showing an extra 50,000 jobs have been added across the sector in 2019-20,” he said

“Resources also contributed a record $82.6 billion to the state economy in the same period, representing a $5 billion increase on the year before.”

Mr Macfarlane said the latest data showed one in every five dollars and one in six jobs were associated with the state’s resources industry.

“Statewide, 52,676 people are now directly employed by mining, gas and energy companies and a further 367,493 jobs are supported by our sector, which emphasises the substantial flow-on benefits to the wider community,” he said.

“Jobs are more important than ever as Queensland businesses continue to battle the headwinds of COVID.”

In the Rockhampton, Keppel and Gladstone electorates the resources sector has also supported more than 1103 businesses and spent almost $2.1 billion purchasing local goods and services in the past financial year.