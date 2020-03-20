Coronavirus is shutting down sport around Australia, but golf and tennis are set to survive the deadly pandemic.

While many sports are suspending grassroots competition, it's business as usual for these niche individual sports.

Until directed otherwise by health authorities, Golf NSW has encouraged all clubs and social players to hit the green - 1.5 metres apart from your partners.

"You're out in the open air and sunlight from start to finish, the sport has in-built social distancing, and in this current crisis, it's a great way to remain active and connected with your mates," Golf NSW General Manager Graeme Phillipson said.

"Club competition golf is held in groups of no more than four players, so you aren't really forming into anything remotely close to a mass gathering either,

"You don't have to touch equipment someone else has used, everyone has their own clubs. These days you don't even have to touch the flagstick."

While Tennis NSW has suspended official competitions, it has instructed community clubhouses to remain open to the public.

'Tennis, along with a couple of other sports, is in a unique position to provide the local community with a safe and social sport that can support everyone's physical and mental wellbeing during these challenging times, physical activity is more important than ever," Tennis NSW CEO Lawrence Robertson said.

"We can play without getting too close, without congregating in big numbers and without adding materially to the national risk posed by the spread of this virus.'

Bondi Golf & Diggers Club Manager Steve Price expects golf to pick up during this bizarre period of social distancing.

"It's important to get outside or you'll go stir crazy, golf is the perfect way to find space … it'll pick up, especially with a lot of people working from home, you can always work from a golf course."

Originally published as The sports surviving COVID-19