The Sound of Music star dead at 91

Christopher Plummer, the award-winning actor best known for starring in The Sound of Music, has died after an accident at the age of 91.

Christopher Plummer, the award-winning actor best known for starring in The Sound of Music, has died after an accident at the age of 91.

Christopher Plummer, the award-winning actor best known for starring in The Sound of Music, died today at the age of 91.

Plummer was at his home in Weston, Connecticut. According to his wife, Elaine Taylor, the cause of death was a blow to the head caused by an accidental fall.

Lou Pitt, Plummer's longtime friend and manager, has released a statement hailing his "legendary life".

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashioned manners, self-deprecating humour and the music of words," Pitt said.

"He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."

Christopher Plummer with Julie Andrews in a promotional portrait for The Sound of Music. Picture: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Born in Toronto in 1929, and raised in Montreal, Plummer went on to become a prolific actor on both stage and screen.

He won an Oscar for his role as Hal Fields in the 2010 film Beginners, which at the time made him the oldest Oscar recipient in history. James Ivory went on to break that record for his screenplay of Call Me By Your Name in 2018.

On top of that achievement, Plummer earned two Emmys and two Tonys. He was among the greatest Shakespearean actors of his generation.

Audiences likely knew him best as Captain George Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, though he continued to appear in much more recent projects, such as 2019's Knives Out.

Naturally, tributes have been flowing for Plummer extraordinary life and career.

The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today. He was giant of stage and screen, winner of an Academy Award for “Beginners.” He died at age 91 with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2021

Originally published as The Sound of Music star dead at 91

RIP Christopher Plummer, 91.

Sound of Music star and a wonderful actor. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/okCC7MA7Bl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer. What an acting legacy. pic.twitter.com/4K054mr6D8 — 𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗳𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘀 (@EliasToufexis) February 5, 2021

“Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow, bloom and grow forever.” RIP Christopher Plummer. You lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art. My thoughts are with your family and friends. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 5, 2021

RIP Christopher Plummer. Brilliant actor and truly a great human. I had to rough him up in this movie and he insisted on doing it himself instead of a stunt man. Legend pic.twitter.com/ydWmp6Xoof — Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) February 5, 2021

RIP #ChristopherPlummer

A class act. One of my favorite actors from the silver screen. https://t.co/9lgFLBYAG5 — Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) February 5, 2021