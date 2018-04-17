The Smith Family now 'open for business' in Gladstone

HELP IS HERE: Orica Yarwun site manager Viney Kuma, Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, former The Smith Family recipient Sue Hicks and The Smith Family Queensland general manager Alan Le May at its launch in Gladstone.

HELP IS HERE: Orica Yarwun site manager Viney Kuma, Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, former The Smith Family recipient Sue Hicks and The Smith Family Queensland general manager Alan Le May at its launch in Gladstone. Matt Harris

TWO hard years of work came to fruition yesterday as The Smith Family launched an education support program in Gladstone.

Australia's largest children's education charity unveiled its Learning for Life program, which offers a range of targeted support for students from disadvantaged backgrounds and helps students go on from high school into further studies, training or employment.

Thanks to strategic partner Orica, who have committed $500,000 over the next three years, 100 Learning for Life scholarships will be provided to Gladstone in 2018 for disadvantaged children and young people.

A further 200 Gladstone students will be brought on to the program by 2020.

However, it was two years ago that The Smith Family undertook a feasibility study to assess the viability of establishing a new community for the organisation in Gladstone.

Mayor Matt Burnett welcomed the arrival of The Smith Family.

"Council looks forward to seeing the benefits that the Learning for Life program will bring to students within the region in need of a helping hand,” he said.

Visit thesmithfamily.com.au for more details.