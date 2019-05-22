Menu
State member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, program recipient Josh Hicks, The Smith Family Queensland General Manager Alan Le May, Orica Yarwun site manager Viney Kumar
News

The Smith Family celebrate support of 300 local students

by Jessica Perkins
22nd May 2019 5:00 AM
THE Smith Family are celebrating one year supporting disadvantaged students in the Gladstone region through their Learning for Life education program.

The nation wide Learning for Life program is delivered in 16 communities in Queensland and provides educational assistance to 8,500 students across the state.

The Smith Family's partner Orica committed $500,000 over a three year period to support students in need in the Gladstone community.

The Smith Family's Queensland General Manager Alan Le May said the aim this next year is to increase the number of local students receiving support from 300 to 600.

He said the foundation will focus on recruiting students of all ages into the scholarship program who require further educational assistance.

"We want to get some of the programs that we have available brought in to support the education outcomes of these young people,” he said.

"We want to support young people in their decisions that they need to make around their subject selection and around life in general which will help them make good career and study choices.

"Sometimes it's the aspiration element that keeps a young person in school.”

The foundation caters for students of all ages by offering programs targeted to their age and level of development.

State member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the support from Orica has made a huge difference for hundreds of children struggling in the Gladstone region.

"This program tries to make sure nobody is the odd kid out," he said.

"It ties them into the school community rather than being pushed to the side.

Mr Le May said he looks forward to seeing the number of supported students in the region doubling by 2020.

