The sky's no limit for drone photographer

ON THE HORIZON: Matt Cann's photo of the Harbour Festival precinct has garnered him the most likes for our Facebook cover photo competition. Matt Cann

WITH stunning scenery to work with, Matt Cann believes living in the Gladstone region makes his hobby that much better.

His aerial photograph of last week's Harbour Festival precinct was voted as this month's cover photo for The Observer's Facebook page.

The photo garnered more than 70 reactions online.

While he works as a boilermaker, Mr Cann has a keen interest in drones and quadcopters.

He started in photography as a natural extension of his hobby.

"I realised I really enjoyed the photography side of it as well,” he said.

"I do enjoy taking a few snaps and living in such a beautiful area makes it even better.”

The majority of his pictures are taken with his DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone.

Gladstone's natural beauty has given Mr Cann another element to work with in his photography.

"The region is unreal for photography,” he said.

"It gives so many different aspects to capture, from our stunning harbour to the dense nature-filled national parks.”

Mr Cann's photography was featured previously on The Observer's Facebook page.

Last month, his aerial shot of the Tannum Sands beach got 72 reactions online and was voted as that month's cover photo.

Keep an eye out at for the call out on our Facebook page. Your photo could be voted in as our featured cover photo next month.