The six cheapest homes sold recently in Gladstone region
GLADSTONE'S cheapest property sales during the past month have been dominated by units and townhouses, with four properties let go for under $100,000.
A recent report from Herron Todd White says investors willing to wait for market conditions to improve can easily pick up older style two-bedroom units or townhouses around the city fringe.
The report shows multiple transactions for these types of properties during the past 12 months with values mostly under $100,000, showing gross returns of between four to seven per cent.
Core Logic data shows these were the cheapest six properties sold in the past month, excluding land sales:
1. 1/7 Eden Street, South Gladstone: $70,000.
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 garage, sold June 14.
2. 4/24 McCann Street, South Gladstone: $75,000.
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 garage, sold June 20 .
3. 19/8 Nothing Street, New Auckland: $79,000.
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 garage, sold June 25.
4. 5/222 Auckland Street, South Gladstone: $80,000.
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 garage, sold July 2.
5. 38 Edlorowa Street, Sun Valley: $105,000.
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 garage, sold June 28.
6. 85 O'Connell Street, Barney Point: $120,000.
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 garage, sold June 19.