Gladstone Suburb profile of Seaview Heights. February 2, 2017.
The six cheapest homes sold recently in Gladstone region

Matt Taylor
by
11th Jul 2019 10:55 AM
GLADSTONE'S cheapest property sales during the past month have been dominated by units and townhouses, with four properties let go for under $100,000.

A recent report from Herron Todd White says investors willing to wait for market conditions to improve can easily pick up older style two-bedroom units or townhouses around the city fringe.

The report shows multiple transactions for these types of properties during the past 12 months with values mostly under $100,000, showing gross returns of between four to seven per cent.

Core Logic data shows these were the cheapest six properties sold in the past month, excluding land sales:

1. 1/7 Eden Street, South Gladstone: $70,000.

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 garage, sold June 14.

4/24 McCann St, South Gladstone
4/24 McCann St, South Gladstone realestate.com.au

2. 4/24 McCann Street, South Gladstone: $75,000.

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 garage, sold June 20 .

3. 19/8 Nothing Street, New Auckland: $79,000.

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 garage, sold June 25.

5/222 Auckland St, South Gladstone
5/222 Auckland St, South Gladstone realestate.com.au

4. 5/222 Auckland Street, South Gladstone: $80,000.

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 garage, sold July 2.

5. 38 Edlorowa Street, Sun Valley: $105,000.

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 garage, sold June 28.

85 OConnell St, Barney Point.
85 OConnell St, Barney Point. realestate.com.au

6. 85 O'Connell Street, Barney Point: $120,000.

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 garage, sold June 19.

