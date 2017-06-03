The simple way to help lower return soldier suicides

The Agnes Water and 1700 RSL sub branch will be selling stickers to show support for returning service persons and reduce suicide.

FOR soldiers returning home, the world isn't always the same place as when they left.

Agnes Water and 1770 RSL sub branch secretary Lillian Turner said a lot of returning soldiers feel unsafe after they return back to Australia.

"They come home and try to adapt to life and they can't, it's really hard for them,” Ms Turner said.

"A lot of them have trust issues because they don't know whose friend and fake after seeing ten-year-old kids with bombs.”

Ms Turner said four return service men had committed suicide in the central Queensland region in the last 12 months.

Wanting to rid the number of return suicides, the Agnes Water and 1770 RSL sub branch will be selling car stickers, aiming to show returning service men and women they have community support.

"(The stickers) are more for our younger veterans coming out and committing suicide in our local area,” Ms Turner said.

Started by a mother of a returning service person who committed suicide, Ms Turner said 30 and 40-year-olds were usually the most affected.

"They feel very unsafe in the community,” she said.

"The idea behind the sticker was if they're feeling down and they see a car go past with the sticker on then the community is behind them.”

Inspired by seeing Brisbane taxi drivers using the stickers, Ms Turner said she thought Agnes Water was one of the first to use the stickers in the region.

Wanting to show there is community support, the RSL secretary said it didn't just affect the returning service personnel but also their spouses and children.

"It takes a while, I don't think they ever get over it, they learn to live with it,” Ms Turner said.

"They might move to a country town to escape the city but the country towns often don't have the services to help them.”

The stickers are $1 with all the proceeds being put towards a welfare centre for young returning service personnel.

The stickers will be sold at the Agnes Water news agency from June 12 and at Agnes Water and 1770 RSL sub branch raffles, as well as special edition chocolates for sale at the raffles.